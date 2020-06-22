menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

I smoke cigarettes and I buy my own health insurance. Can I be charged more because I smoke?

Yes, in most states you can. Insurers are allowed to increase premiums by up to 50% more for people who use tobacco, although many insurers apply a lower surcharge for tobacco use. If you qualify for premium tax credits, this tobacco surcharge will not be covered by the tax credit. States are allowed to limit tobacco surcharges and a few have decided to prohibit tobacco rating by health insurers.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.