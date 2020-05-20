How Have Health Care Utilization and Spending Changed So Far During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

A new chart collection summarizes what is known so far about how health costs and utilization have changed during the pandemic. This builds on a previous analysis exploring the potential cost of treating coronavirus hospitalizations, and a brief explaining the factors driving costs higher or lower and particular considerations for private insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid. Taken together, these data show there has been an abrupt and sizable decrease in healthcare utilization, at least in the early months of the pandemic. The exception has been telehealth, which has experienced an increase as patients and providers continue to practice social distancing measures.

The chart collection is available in full on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system. For more data, analysis, polling and journalism on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit our resource page on kff.org.