June 11 Virtual Event: How the Trump Administration and Congress Are Reshaping the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplaces: Views from the States

Through regulations and the House budget reconciliation bill, significant changes are being considered by Congress and the Trump Administration for how the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance Marketplaces would work. At the same time, the enhanced tax credits that have made Marketplace coverage more affordable and driven record enrollment are set to expire at the end of the year unless extended by Congress.

To examine how these changes could reshape the ACA’s Marketplaces, KFF will hold a virtual briefing on Wednesday, June 11, at Noon ET featuring leaders from two state-based Marketplaces to get perspectives from the field. The briefing will examine the Trump administration’s administrative changes; the ACA provisions in the House-passed reconciliation bill; the expected impact on Marketplace premiums and what consumers could pay out of pocket; the potential impact on federal spending and fraud, waste, and abuse; and how the changes could affect enrollment and the number of people uninsured. Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.

Participants will include: