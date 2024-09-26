Political Rhetoric Spreads Misinformation About Fentanyl

Recent Developments

Latest KFF Poll Explores Exposure, Belief, and Impact of Misinformation About Immigrants

The latest KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll (conducted before the September 10 presidential debate) highlights how misinformation about immigrants is being shared by politicians leading up to the election, with many adults exposed to both false and true claims but remaining unsure of their truthfulness. The September Health Misinformation Tracking Poll found that large majorities of adults have heard elected officials or candidates make the false claims that immigrants are causing an increase in violent crime (80%) or taking jobs and increasing unemployment for U.S.-born adults (74%; Figure 1). While a majority have heard the true statement that immigrants help to fill labor shortages in some industries (69%), far fewer have heard candidates or elected officials make the true claim that immigrants pay billions in taxes annually (31%).

Despite this exposure, most people say these statements are either “probably true” or “probably false,” reflecting widespread uncertainty (Figure 2). However, Republicans are far more likely than Democrats or independents to say false claims about immigrants are “definitely true.” Additionally, about half of U.S. adults, including a similar share of immigrants, either incorrectly believe undocumented immigrants are eligible for federally funded health insurance programs or say they are unsure. This misinformation has implications for immigrant health and well-being. The poll also found that nearly four in ten immigrants (36%), including nearly half of Asian immigrants (45%), say former President Trump’s rhetoric has negatively impacted the way they are treated in the U.S. On the other hand, most immigrants (72%) say Vice President Harris’s statements have not affected their treatment, while about one in five say her rhetoric has had a positive effect.

Politicians Incorrectly Link Fentanyl to Migration to Garner Support for Immigration Policy

During this election season, politicians are sharing misinformation about fentanyl and migration to instill fear and promote stricter border policies. Former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance have repeatedly claimed that undocumented immigrants are responsible for the influx of fentanyl into the U.S., criticizing President Biden and Vice President Harris’ immigration policy and suggesting that building border walls could reduce drug flow. These claims are misleading and not new. An NPR-Ipsos poll from 2022 found that nearly 4 in 10 Americans believe that “most of the fentanyl entering the U.S. is smuggled in by unauthorized migrants crossing the border illegally”. In reality, federal data analyzed by KFF indicates that most fentanyl enters the U.S. through legal ports of entry and is trafficked primarily by U.S. citizens, not migrants.

As fentanyl continues to drive overdose deaths in the U.S., these misleading claims are resonating with some grieving parents who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses and are looking for decisive action against the opioid crisis. A new KFF analysis shows that fentanyl has driven a 23-fold increase in opioid deaths over the past decade, making it the primary cause of overdose fatalities, despite a decline in overall opioid deaths in late 2023. But experts argue that stricter immigration policies will not effectively combat the opioid epidemic. This type of rhetoric misplaces blame, contributing to stigmatization and harmful policies that adversely affect immigrant health. Focusing on this false link neglects the real factors driving fentanyl and opioid overdoses in the U.S., such as misconceptions about treatments for opioids.

Fentanyl-Laced Fake Drugs on Social Media Raises Questions About Accountability

Social media platforms have increasingly contributed to the rise of fentanyl use among youth. Platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Telegram have become key venues for drug distribution, allowing young users to order illicit substances, often without knowing they’re laced with fentanyl. Even though social media companies are trying to crack down on drug sales, experts say it’s not enough to keep users safe. Some grieving parents, who’ve lost children to fentanyl-laced pills, are suing companies like Snap for negligence in these tragic fatalities. This legal battle has broader implications for Section 230, which currently provides immunity to online platforms for content posted by users. If these cases succeed, it could lead to stricter rules and more accountability for social media companies.

One way to determine if prescription drugs contain fentanyl is by using fentanyl test strips. Although there is uncertainty about how consistently fentanyl test strips detect fentanyl across brands, lots, and drug combinations, they can still serve as effective harm reduction measures by identifying fentanyl and its analogs in drug samples at low concentrations. Unfortunately, a widespread myth persists that fentanyl contamination is impossible to detect, which keeps many from using these strips. Critics also argue that making fentanyl test strips available might encourage drug use, causing some states to classify them as drug paraphernalia. But harm-reduction evidence shows they prevent overdoses without increasing consumption and a KFF Issue Brief explains that some states are changing their policies to allow access to fentanyl test strips because of the rise of illicit fentanyl in drug supplies. By spreading the myth that fentanyl contamination is undetectable or leads to more drug use, individuals overlook practical solutions that could mitigate the risk and protect vulnerable populations.