Presentation: The End of the Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19


Published: Apr 26, 2023

Jen Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of KFF’s Global Health & HIV Policy program presented “The End of the Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID-19,” at the 2023 Preparedness Summit on April 24. The presentation describes key health-related flexibilities that will end because of the ending of the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration, as well as other emergency declarations and measures.

Download Full Power Point

