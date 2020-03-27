State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus

In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus emerged in China. With the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus, growing rapidly in the United States and around the world, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Controlling the spread of the virus requires aggressive action from states and the federal government to ensure access to testing for those who need it and treatment for those who contract the disease.

To date, states have taken a number of actions to mitigate the spread of the virus and reduce barriers to testing and treatment for those affected. This data tool provides state-level information on:

These data will be updated regularly, and new information will be added in response to the evolving situation.

[Visit our Medicaid Emergency Authority Tracker for information on approved state Medicaid emergency authorities to address the coronavirus crisis, and our special coronavirus topic page for all our resources.]

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Trend Data