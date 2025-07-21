Victoria DeFrancesco Soto Joins KFF Board of Trustees

San Francisco – KFF announced today that Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto has joined KFF’s Board of Trustees. DeFrancesco Soto is the Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and previously served as Assistant Dean at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. She has served as a trusted voice of political analysis for NBC News and Telemundo.

“It is my honor to serve on the KFF board,” said DeFrancesco Soto. “As an educator I am passionate about making research tangible to our day-to-day lives. KFF is a national model for translating the power of data and research into action. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and deeply engage in the impactful work of KFF.”

“Victoria’s deep knowledge of politics, policy, and media is a perfect fit for KFF, and we will benefit tremendously from her expertise and experience as we continue to expand our role as health care’s independent source of policy analysis, polling, and journalism,” said Dr. Drew Altman, President and CEO.

Dr. DeFrancesco Soto is the first Latina Dean at a presidential institution and is a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. She previously taught at Northwestern University and Rutgers and received her Ph.D. in political science from Duke University.

Her areas of expertise include civic engagement, women, immigration, Latinos and political psychology. Underlying all of her research interests is the applicability of high-quality, rigorous research to on-the-ground policy realities.

KFF’s Board of Trustees is chaired by former U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe and its members have deep backgrounds in public service, academia, nonprofit organizations, health care, and the media.

Board members serve up to two, five-year terms. Additional information about KFF’s board can be found at https://www.kff.org/board-of-trustees/.