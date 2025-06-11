Growing Uncertainty About the Future of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQI+ Service

Since taking office, the Trump administration has pursued various policy actions that could limit health services and access for LGBTQ+ people, including those related to mental health. LGBTQ+ people experience elevated stigma, discrimination, and mental health challenges, along with greater unmet mental health needs. Dedicated services tailored specifically to LGBTQ+ individuals aim to address these distinct needs and experiences.

988, the federal suicide and crisis line, supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), includes a specific service to meet the needs of LGBTQI+ youth and young adults under the age of 25. This specialty service, initially launched in pilot form in October 2022 and expanded nationwide in July 2023, has experienced increasing demand. The Trump administration’s FY 2026 budget request includes level funding for 988 overall, including its Spanish language service, but eliminates dedicated funding for the LGBTQI+ service. Additionally, promotional materials for 988’s LGBTQI+ service were removed from SAMHSA’s website in early February 2025. With this exclusion from the proposed budget, removal of materials, along with other actions, the future of the 988 LGBTQI+ service is uncertain. (For additional history of the LGBTQI+ service and, 988 more broadly, see our earlier analyses.)

This brief reviews the latest data on the 988 LGBTQI+ service.

Since its launch (including the pilot phase) the 988 LGBTQI+ service has received nearly 1.3 million contacts from LGBTQI+ youth and young adults seeking support, and usage has risen substantially. Like the broader 988 service, the 988 LGBTQI+ service is available via call, text, or chat. Between July 2023, when the LGBTQI+ service fully launched following the pilot program, and February 2025 (the latest available data):

Service utilization has steadily increased with contacts to the LGBTQI+ service rising by 46% over this period.

The service has averaged about 50,000 contacts per month, with most occurring by call (60%), followed by text (25%), and chat (15%). More recently, from October 2024 to February 2025, average monthly contacts have remained steady at about 60,000.

Contacts to the 988 LGBTQI+ service represented 10% of all 988 contacts, including 13% of all texts, 12% of all chats, and 9% of all calls.

People contacting the 988 LGBTQI+ service experienced slightly higher disconnection rates than 988 users overall (13% v. 10%). According to SAMHSA, disconnections may be due to a technical reason (e.g. internet or mobile connection strength or service interruptions, etc.) or because the person ends the contact before a counselor responds.

The 988 LGBTQI+ service offers specialized crisis care tailored to LGBTQI+ youth and young adults, who experience higher rates of serious suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts compared to their peers. This dedicated service addresses the specific challenges commonly facing LGBTQI+ young people and their associated higher unmet need for mental health services. In 2023, 41% of LGBTQ+ high school students reported having seriously considered suicide during the past year, and 20% reported a suicide attempt, compared to 13% and 6%, respectively, among non-LGBTQ+ students (Figure 2).

The President’s budget request is only a proposal, with Congress ultimately determining appropriations, and Congress has historically provided specific funding for the LGBTQI+ service. Most recently, Congress appropriated $520 million for 988, including 6% ($33 million) for this service. However, recent administrative actions, and the President’s budget request, have created uncertainty about the future of the program.