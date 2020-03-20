Examining Current Medicare Part D Policies for Extended Supplies of Medication

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, current recommendations are for older adults to stay home and away from others. To prepare for extended stays at home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends gathering extra supplies, including prescription medicines. Some patients may encounter difficulty in doing so, however, as a result of their health plan’s ‘refill too soon’ restrictions, which block coverage for a prescription that is being refilled early. For example, a plan may have a policy of not allowing refills of 30-day prescriptions until at least three weeks after the prescription was last filled.

In a recent memo, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reminded Medicare Part D plan sponsors, which provide drug coverage to 45 million older adults and people with disabilities, that they have the option to relax their ‘refill too soon’ restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of efforts to ensure adequate access to medications in disasters or emergencies. These restrictions could prevent Part D enrollees from obtaining a sufficient extended supply to meet their needs if they adhere to current recommendations to avoid public spaces or if they are quarantined, requiring them to act contrary to these recommendations if they should need to visit a pharmacy to refill their prescriptions. This analysis examines the share of Part D enrollees who currently have access to extended supplies of generic, brand-name, and specialty-tier drugs covered by their plan in 2020, prior to relaxation of any early-fill restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Findings

In 2020, three-quarters of Medicare Part D enrollees (27.5 million enrollees) are in a plan that covers extended supplies of all drugs on at least one of the plan’s two tiers for generic drugs (Figure 1).

Nearly half of all Part D enrollees (47%, or 17.5 million enrollees) are in a plan that covers extended supplies of all drugs on at least one of the plan’s two tiers for brand-name drugs.

Only 4 percent of Part D enrollees (1.5 million) are in a plan that covers extended supplies of all specialty tier medicines. Specialty tier medicines are defined by Medicare as medicines that cost more than $670 per month and include drugs to manage conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

A larger share of stand-alone drug plan enrollees than Medicare Advantage drug plan enrollees are in plans covering extended supplies of generic drugs (80% vs. 67%, respectively) and brand drugs in 2020 (56% vs. 37%, respectively), but the opposite is true for specialty tier drugs (2% vs. 6%, respectively) (Figure 2).

Discussion

This analysis shows that most Medicare Part D enrollees are in plans covering extended supplies of relatively low-cost generic drugs in 2020, but just under half are in plans that cover extended supplies of brands and only a small share of enrollees are in plans that cover extended supplies of more expensive specialty-tier medications. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, some Part D plans are temporarily lifting restrictions on their “refill too soon” policies, while others may be making exceptions on a case-by-case basis, in order to provide their enrollees with access to extended supplies of essential medications. Pharmacists may be able to help Part D enrollees obtain coverage for extended day supplies, but having different health plans with different policies may increase the amount of time and effort required to determine whether their patients will be able to get extended supplies as needed. It is unknown how many Medicare Part D enrollees are aware of this potential flexibility or how many will attempt to take advantage of it in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Beneficiaries who previously might have had trouble obtaining an extended supply of their medication may assume that they would encounter similar difficulty now and not request this option.

In light of the CDC recommendations for older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions to take actions to reduce the risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus, including staying home and having extra supplies of necessary medications, efforts to create a more uniform set of policies governing early refills and extended day supplies, consistent with CDC recommendations during the national emergency, could help Medicare beneficiaries avoid trips to the pharmacy when there is increased risk of spread of coronavirus in their communities.

Juliette Cubanski and Karyn Schwartz are with KFF. Anthony Damico is an independent consultant.