April 24 Virtual Event: Understanding Fraud and Abuse in Medicaid

As Congress considers ways to help pay for extending tax cuts, some lawmakers have suggested that hundreds of billions of dollars in federal savings could be achieved by addressing fraud, waste and abuse in the Medicaid program.

They often cite data about improper payments in Medicaid, which accounted for 5.1 percent of total Medicaid outlays in 2024. While improper payments are a cause for concern and include fraud, they are not a direct measure of fraud and in many cases are the result of lack of documentation or missing administrative steps.

At 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24, three experts join Health Wonk Shop series moderator Larry Levitt in an hour-long discussion designed to unpack claims about fraud and abuse and put them in a larger context. The event will address such questions as: How do state Medicaid programs ensure program integrity and what does it take to go after fraud? What are the trade-offs? How substantial is fraud and abuse relative to total Medicaid spending? How do fraud and abuse relate to improper payments?

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

Christi Grimm , Former Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

, Former Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Cheryl Roberts, J.D. , Agency Director, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services

, Agency Director, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services Timothy Hill, Senior Vice President, Health, American Institutes for Research, and Commissioner, Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.

KFF’s virtual conversation series, The Health Wonk Shop, features conversations with experts, diving into timely health policy issues for a deeper discussion beyond the news headlines.