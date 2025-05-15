Media Call: What the Reconciliation Bill’s Medicaid and ACA Provisions and Other Policy Changes Could Mean for States and Health Coverage

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
May 16, 2025
Earlier this week, the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means Committees both proposed a series of Medicaid and ACA changes, including new work and verification requirements, a reduction in the expansion match rate for states that use their own funds to cover undocumented immigrants, a freeze on provider taxes, and changes to the ACA Marketplace’s enrollment periods and eligibility requirements, among other proposals.
To discuss the bill and its implications, as well as public opinion on Medicaid, KFF hosted a virtual media availability for journalists on Friday, May 16, 2025.
Larry Levitt
Executive Vice President for Health Policy
Robin Rudowitz
Vice President, Director for Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured
Cynthia Cox
Vice President, Director of the Program on the ACA
Samantha Artiga
Vice President and Director for Racial Equity and Health Policy
Jennifer Tolbert
Director of State Health Policy and Data; Deputy Director Program on Medicaid & Uninsured
Ashley Kirzinger
Director of Survey Methodology and Associate Director for Public Opinion and Survey Research