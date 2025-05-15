Media Call: What the Reconciliation Bill’s Medicaid and ACA Provisions and Other Policy Changes Could Mean for States and Health Coverage

DATE: May 16, 2025

Earlier this week, the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means Committees both proposed a series of Medicaid and ACA changes, including new work and verification requirements, a reduction in the expansion match rate for states that use their own funds to cover undocumented immigrants, a freeze on provider taxes, and changes to the ACA Marketplace’s enrollment periods and eligibility requirements, among other proposals.

To discuss the bill and its implications, as well as public opinion on Medicaid, KFF hosted a virtual media availability for journalists on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Moderator Larry Levitt

Executive Vice President for Health Policy