Media Call: What the Reconciliation Bill’s Medicaid and ACA Provisions and Other Policy Changes Could Mean for States and Health Coverage

DATE:

May 16, 2025

Transcript

Earlier this week, the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means Committees both proposed a series of Medicaid and ACA changes, including new work and verification requirements, a reduction in the expansion match rate for states that use their own funds to cover undocumented immigrants, a freeze on provider taxes, and changes to the ACA Marketplace’s enrollment periods and eligibility requirements, among other proposals.

To discuss the bill and its implications, as well as public opinion on Medicaid, KFF hosted a virtual media availability for journalists on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Moderator

Larry Levitt
Executive Vice President for Health Policy

Panelists

Robin Rudowitz
Vice President, Director for Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Cynthia Cox
Vice President, Director of the Program on the ACA

Samantha Artiga
Vice President and Director for Racial Equity and Health Policy

Jennifer Tolbert
Director of State Health Policy and Data; Deputy Director Program on Medicaid & Uninsured

Ashley Kirzinger
Director of Survey Methodology and Associate Director for Public Opinion and Survey Research

