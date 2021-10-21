Hawaii Women's Demographic Data

Age distribution, race/ethnicity, poverty level

Distribution of Women Ages 19 to 64, by Age Group, 2022

Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Distribution of Women Ages 18-64, by Race/Ethnicity, 2022

AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding. N/A: Point estimates do not meet minimum standards for statistical reliability

Distribution of Women Ages 18-64, by Federal Poverty Level, 2022

The U.S. Census Bureau’s poverty threshold for a family of three was $23,556 in 2022.