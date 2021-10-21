Alabama Women's Health Status Data

Rates of breast and cervical cancer by race/ethnicity, physical and mental health status, chronic conditions, pre-existing conditions

Women Ages 18 and Older Reporting Fair or Poor Health Status, by Race/Ethnicity, 2022

AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. “N/A”–Data not available. “NSD” –not sufficient data.

Average Number of Poor Mental Health Days Reported in the Last 30 Days Among All Women by Race/Ethnicity, 2022

AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. “NSD” – not sufficient data.

Women Ages 18-64 with Declinable Pre-existing Conditions Under Pre-ACA Practices, 2018

“NSD” – not sufficient data.

Adults Who Are Obese, by Sex, 2022

An adult who has a BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese. “N/A”– Data not available

Women Who Report Ever Being Told by a Doctor that They Have Diabetes, by Race/Ethnicity, 2022

AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. “NSD” – not sufficient data. “NA”–Data not available.

Women Who Report Ever Being Told by a Doctor that They Have Hypertension, 2022

Due to limited data, New Jersey was not included in the 2022 BRFSS aggregated data set. “N/A”–Data not available. NSD: Not sufficient data.

Adults Who Report Smoking, by Sex, 2022

Data represent adults who reported that they currently smoke every day or some days. Percentages are weighted to reflect population characteristics. “N/A”–Data not available.

Adults Who Report Currently Having Asthma, by Sex, 2022

Data represent adults who reported that they currently smoke every day or some days. Percentages are weighted to reflect population characteristics. “N/A”– data not available. NSD: Not sufficient data.

Breast Cancer Incidence Rate, by Race/Ethnicity, 2019

Breast cancer incidence rate per 100,000 women. AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic.

N/A: Rates are suppressed if fewer than 16 cases were reported.