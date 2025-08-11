menu

How Recent Manufacturer Savings Programs May Impact Individual Out-of-Pocket Spending on Asthma and COPD Inhalers

Delaney Tevis, Justin Lo, Nisha Kurani, and Cynthia Cox
A new analysis shows that individuals with employer insurance could save 41% on their out-of-pocket spending for asthma and COPD inhalers through manufacturer savings. In response to a U.S. Senate investigation into inhaler costs, 3 drug makers voluntarily capped out-of-pocket costs on their brand-name asthma and COPD inhalers.

Among the asthma and COPD inhalers covered under the voluntary out-of-pocket spending caps, over half may have patient savings of $19 or less per 30-day supply.

The full analysis and other data on health costs are available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

