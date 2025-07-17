Health Care Access and Financial Barriers Among LGBT People Amidst Looming Health Care Cuts

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the recent reconciliation bill into law which is expected to leave millions of low- and moderate-income people uninsured as they lose access to Medicaid. Additionally, questions remain about whether Congress will preserve enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium tax credits for those with marketplace coverage, without which millions more could find premiums unaffordable, disenroll, and become uninsured. Given LGBT adults have lower incomes and higher rates of Medicaid coverage than non-LGBT adults, these changes could disproportionately impact this community. Additionally, as LGBT people experience a wide range of health disparities, cost barriers may serve to exacerbate these differences.

This brief reviews new data from the May 2025 KFF Health Tracking Poll on LGBT adult’s experiences and concerns related to health care affordability. Overall, the survey findings show that LGBT adults face more widespread problems and concerns with health care affordability compared to non-LGBT adults. While this may reflect the lower average incomes of LGBT adults, many of these concerns cut across income, with similar shares of LGBT adults reporting concerns regardless of whether they have lower- or more moderate- income.

Findings

U.S. adults face challenges affording a range of common expenses, including those related to health care. Half (51%) of LGBT adults say that in the past year, they or a family member living with them has had problems paying for food, housing, transportation, or other necessities. This compares to three in ten non-LGBT adults. Over one-third (36%) of LGBT adults say they or a family member living with them has had problems paying for health care, compared to one in five (21%) non-LGBT adults. The differences between these groups may be due in part to LGBT adults generally being younger and having lower household incomes than non-LGBT adults. However, even when looking only at those under 35 years old, LGBT adults are still more likely than non-LGBT adults to say they or a household member had problems paying for necessities (62% vs. 38%) and health care (46% vs. 24%).

LGBT adults with household incomes under $40,000 are more likely than LGBT adults with higher incomes to say they or a household member have experienced problems paying for food, housing and other basic necessities in the past year (63% vs. 36%). Issues with health care affordability cut across income levels among LGBT adults, as 40% of lower-income LGBT adults report problems paying for health care in the past 12 months, statistically similar to the share of higher-income LGBT adults who say the same (32%).

Paying for health care can be a burden for individuals and families, including for LGBT adults who tend to have lower incomes. About half (52%) of LGBT adults say it is difficult for them to afford their health care costs, including about one in five (18%) who say it is very difficult. This experience is more common among LGBT adults than non-LGBT adults and is driven by those finding affordability very difficult.

These challenges with affordability can have an impact on access to and willingness to seek care. Half (51%) of LGBT adults report that they have skipped or postponed getting the health care they needed in the past year because of the cost compared to one-third (34%) of non-LGBT adults. About half of LGBT adults with incomes under $40,000 (50%) and about half of those with incomes of $40,000 or more (53%) say they have skipped getting needed health care because of the cost. Additionally, one in four (25%) LGBT adults say their health got worse because they skipped or postponed care because of the cost, compared to 18% of non-LGBT adults who say the same.

Similarly, costs related to prescription drugs also lead some LGBT adults to take actions to reduce their expenses in this area. About one-third (32%) have taken an over-the-counter drug instead of getting a prescription filled, a quarter (26%) have not filled a prescription because of the cost, and almost as many (23%) have cut pills in half or skipped doses. More than four in ten LGBT adults (44%) report taking at least one of these actions, compared to about a third (32%) of non-LGBT adults. Notably, similar shares of LGBT adults with incomes under $40,000 and those with incomes of $40,000 or more report taking at least one of these cost saving actions with their prescription medications (43% and 46% respectively).

Not surprisingly, these experiences translate to worry. Over half of LGBT adults express worry about being able to afford each of the following for themselves and their family: health costs, unexpected medical bills, rent/mortgage, food, gas/transportation, and utilities. Worry about affording health costs and unexpected medical bills are among the expenses of greatest concern to LGBT adults, with about two-thirds reporting they are worried about these expenses (68% and 66%, respectively). LGBT adults are more likely than non-LGBT adults to report affordability concerns related to rent/mortgage, food, and gas/transportation and similarly likely to report such concerns related to health care costs.