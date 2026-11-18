How Does Medical Inflation Compare to Inflation in the Rest of the Economy? Print Email Copy Link Add KFF on Google

Medical care prices and overall health spending historically outpace growth in the rest of the economy. Health costs represent a growing share of gross domestic product, and many American families have seen the costs of health services and health insurance premiums grow faster than their wages. Between January 2000 and October 2026, medical care prices grew 33% more than overall consumer prices, with the price of hospital services experiencing the fastest growth.

This KFF analysis describes both short-term and long-term inflation trends to provide a more nuanced understanding of how healthcare price growth compares to price growth in the rest of the economy.

The analysis primarily examines inflation in prices by urban consumers using Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This analysis and others can be found on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.