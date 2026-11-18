Senate Committee on Appropriations Releases FY 2027 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) and Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bills & Accompanying Reports
The Senate Appropriations Committee released FY 2027 appropriations bills and accompanying reports for State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) — also referred to as National Security, Department of State and Related Programs [NSRP] in the FY 2026 final and FY 2027 House appropriations bills– as well as Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS) on November 16, 2026. These bills provide funding for the bulk of U.S. global health activities and include policy provisions that either impact or provide direction on global health funding as follows:
SFOPs: The SFOPs bill and explanatory statement include the following funding amounts and policy provisions for U.S. global health programs at the State Department.
- Funding: Funding for global health programs at the State Department through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account totals $9.7 billion, an increase of $283 million (3%) compared to the FY26 level ($9.4 billion) and $815 million (9%) compared to the House 2027 appropriations bill ($8.8 billion).[i] The entire increase compared to FY26 is due to an increase in funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund); all other areas remained flat compared to FY26. See Table 1 for more details on FY 2026 Final, FY 2027 Request, and FY 2027 House funding levels.
- Policy Provisions:
- Funding Directives: The bill (sec 7019) specifically states that funding “shall be made available at not less than the amounts specifically designated in the respective tables included in the explanatory statement.” (While funding for bilateral HIV and the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund is specified in the bill, funding for most global health program areas is specified in a table in the explanatory statement.)
- Global Fund: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY 2027 Senate bill states that the Global Fund amount is for the second installment of the eighth replenishment, “which are in addition to funds used to leverage the Global Fund’s Pooled Procurement Mechanism platform for commodities procurement to support U.S. bilateral MOUs.” The explanatory statement further states that funds “shall be” contributed on a quarterly basis and directs the Secretary of State use funds appropriated in prior acts to fulfill the U.S. commitment to the seventh replenishment.
- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi): The explanatory statement states that the Gavi amount is for Gavi’s next strategic cycle.
- Bridge Funding and Transitions: The explanatory statement directs the Secretary of State to consult with congressional committees on bridge funding, the transition of PEPFAR programs to countries, and to ensure that U.S. and local personnel are “maintained in partner countries to support oversight, coordination, and technical assistance.”
- Funding Availability Timeframe: The bill (under Title III, Global Health Programs) specifies that PEPFAR funding (bilateral HIV and the contribution to the Global Fund) is available for five years. Funding for all other program areas is provided for two years, except for funding for Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is provided for one year.
- Government-to-Government (G2G) Funding: The bill (sec 7031) details specific requirements that must be fulfilled before providing direct government-to-government assistance. For example, one requirement is for the recipient to have adopted “competitive procurement policies and systems” and another is for the recipient to take “demonstrable steps to publicly disclose on an annual basis its national budget, to include income and expenditures.”
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Transfers: The bill (sec 7058) states that PEPFAR funding “shall be transferred” to the CDC “in the amounts and manner similar to prior fiscal years,” but that this funding may be reduced “if offset by other sources of funding to the CDC in the implementation of the America First Global Health Strategy memoranda of understanding.”
- Reports & Briefings/Consultations: The bill and accompanying explanatory statement require quarterly updates detailing the status of apportionment, allocation, obligation, and disbursement of funds as well as reports and/or briefings/consultations on Ebola; the Innovation Fund; President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) transition; maternal and child health (MCH); medicine supply chain security; neglected tropical diseases (NTD) funding status; nutrition-specific output indicators; tuberculosis (TB) product development; global health programs staffing; frontline health workers; etc.
LHHS:
- Funding: The LHHS bill and explanatory statement include funding for global health programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as for global health research activities at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Funding for global health programs at CDC was flat compared to 2026 and FY 2027 House levels. Other than funding for the Fogarty International Center at NIH, which was flat, other funding for global health research at NIH is not yet known and will be determined at the agency level. See Table 2 for details on specific program areas and FY 2026 Final, FY 2027 Request, and FY 2027 House funding levels.
- Policy Provisions:
- Funding Directives: The bill (sec 236) states that funding “shall be for the budget activities, and in the amounts specified in the table under each such heading in the explanatory statement accompanying this Act.”
- Coordination with the State Department’s Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy (GHSD): The explanatory statement directs the CDC to continue coordination with State GHSD on PEPFAR, TB, President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), and NTDs.
See the tables below for additional details on global health funding. See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.
[i] The FY27 House bill and accompanying explanatory statement provide $8.8 billion to the GHP account. While the explanatory statement provides specific amounts for HIV/AIDS, Global Fund, TB, malaria, MCH, nutrition, the vulnerable children program, and NTDs, it does not provide a specific amount for global health security and family planning and reproductive health programs. Comparisons with the Senate bill are in Table 1.