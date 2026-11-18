The Senate Appropriations Committee released FY 2027 appropriations bills and accompanying reports for State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPs) — also referred to as National Security, Department of State and Related Programs [NSRP] in the FY 2026 final and FY 2027 House appropriations bills– as well as Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS) on November 16, 2026. These bills provide funding for the bulk of U.S. global health activities and include policy provisions that either impact or provide direction on global health funding as follows:

SFOPs: The SFOPs bill and explanatory statement include the following funding amounts and policy provisions for U.S. global health programs at the State Department.

LHHS:

See the tables below for additional details on global health funding. See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.

KFF Analysis of Global Health Funding in the FY 2027 Senate SFOPs Appropriations Bill & Explanatory Statement

<details><summary>Click to expand table notes</summary>i – The FY26 conference, FY27 House, and FY27 Senate bills state that up to $200 million of the funds appropriated by this Act through various accounts may be made available “to respond to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”

ii – The FY27 request proposes to “eliminate disease-specific accounts and provide the Department crucial agility to address the actual needs of each recipient country—across HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases such as Malaria, Tuberculosis, and Polio—to strengthen global health security and protect Americans from disease.” The FY27 request also proposes “aligning all Global Health Program accounts into 3-year period of availability.” Historically, funding has been available for 5-years for HIV and 2-years for other disease areas.

iii – FY27 House: The FY27 House bill states that funding for the GHP account is available for a 3-year period, with the exception of Gavi, which is for a 1-year period. FY27 Senate: The FY27 Senate bill states that funding for PEPFAR is available for a 5-year period, Gavi for a 1-year period, and all other funding under the GHP account for a 2-year period.

iv – The FY27 House bill and accompanying explanatory statement provide $8,883.8 million to the GHP account. While the explanatory statement provides specific amounts for HIV/AIDS, Global Fund, TB, malaria, MCH, nutrition, the vulnerable children program, and NTDs, it does not provide a specific amount for global health security and “includes a limitation of not more than $461,000,000 for reproductive health and voluntary family planning programs.” After accounting for the programs directly specified in the bill, $957.58 million of unspecified funding remains.

v – Unless otherwise specified, funding amounts listed under the “National Security, Department of State and Related Programs” or “State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs” headings are provided through the Global Health Programs (GHP) account.

vi – FY26 Final: The FY26 explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference bill includes $45 million for microbicides and $10 million for the Prevention, Treatment, and Response Initiative (Section 7058(e)). FY27 House: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 House bills states that the Committee “recommends continued support for microbicide development and directs the Secretary of State to coordinate with the heads of other relevant Federal research agencies and donors to expedite microbicide development and implementation.” FY27 Senate: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill includes $45 million for microbicides and states that the Committee “directs the Department of State to continue to support research and development of a vaccine to combat the AIDS virus at not less than the prior fiscal year level.”

vii – FY26 Final: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference bill states that the agreement supports the $4.6 billion U.S. pledge to the eighth replenishment and that the $1.25 billion provided in the agreement is for the first installment of the replenishment. The explanatory statement also states that the “funds shall be contributed to the Global Fund on a quarterly basis to the fullest extent practicable” and that “sufficient unobligated balances [that] exist[ed] from prior Acts to fully fund the first installment of the eighth replenishment and to fulfill the United States pledge for the seventh replenishment” are to be provided in a “timely manner.” FY27 Request: The FY27 request does not provide a specific amount for the Global Fund but states that it commits to “leveraging $2 from other donors for every $1 from the United States” and notes that funding may not exceed 33% of the total amount contributed to the Global Fund. FY27 House: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 House bill states that the $1.25 billion is “for the second installment of the eighth replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.” FY27 Senate: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill states that the $1.53 billion is “for the second installment of such replenishment, which are in addition to funds used to leverage the Global Fund’s Pooled Procurement Mechanism platform for commodities procurement to support U.S. bilateral MOUs. Such funds shall be contributed to the Global Fund on a quarterly basis to the fullest extent practicable, while leveraging matching contributions received from other sources. The Committee directs the Secretary of State to fulfill the U.S. commitment to the seventh replenishment pledge using funds appropriated in prior acts.”

viii – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference, FY27 House, and FY27 Senate bills include $14.4 million for the Global TB Drug Facility.

ix – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill states that not less than $30 million be made available for a Malaria Research and Development Fund.

x – The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference, FY27 House, and FY27 Senate bills include $2 million for maternal and neonatal tetanus.

xi – FY26 Final: The FY26 conference bill states that funding for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is available for one year, whereas historically these amounts were provided for a two-year period. FY27 Request: The FY27 request does not provide funding for Gavi and states that any future FY27 funding for Gavi is “contingent on the organization making necessary reforms and meeting certain benchmarks on vaccine safety.” FY27 House: The FY27 House bill does not specify an amount for Gavi but states that funds “may be made available” for one year. FY27 Senate: The FY27 Senate bill states that funding provided for Gavi “shall remain available” for one year.

xii – FY26 Final: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference bill states that “the agreement includes $339,000,000 for International Organizations and Programs. Funds under this heading should be programmed consistent with the practice of prior years.” The agreement includes funds for UNICEF “consistent with prior year levels.” FY27 Request: The FY27 request eliminates the International Organizations and Programs (IO&P) account and states, “Authorities under IO&P were requested under the America First Opportunity Fund.” FY27 House: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 House bill states that funds “may be made available” to UNICEF under the National Security Investment Programs (NSIP) account rather than the IO&P account. FY27 Senate: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill provides UNICEF and UNFPA funding under the NSIP account.

xiii – FY26 Final: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference bill includes $3 million for iodine deficiency disorder and $33 million for micronutrients (of which $22.5 million is for Vitamin A). FY27 House: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 House bill includes $3 million for iodine deficiency disorder and $33 million for micronutrients. FY27 Senate: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill includes $3 million for iodine deficiency disorder and $33 million for micronutrients (of which $22.5 million is for Vitamin A).

xiv – FY26 Final: The FY26 conference bill states that “not less than $575,000,000 should be made available for family planning/reproductive health.” FY27 House: The FY27 House bill states that “not more than $461,000,000 may be made available for family planning/reproductive health.”

xv – Other funding for bilateral family planning/reproductive health has historically been provided through the Economic Support Fund (ESF), which was eliminated in the FY26 conference bill, and has been incorporated in the National Security Investment Program (NSIP).

xvi – The FY26 conference and FY27 Senate bills state that if this funding is not provided to UNFPA it “shall be transferred to the ‘Global Health Programs’ account and shall be made available for family planning, maternal, and reproductive health activities.”

xvii – The explanatory statements accompanying the FY26 conference and FY27 Senate bills include $4.275 million for blind children.

xviii – FY26 Final: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference bill states that the agreement includes funds for a U.S. contribution to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) “consistent with the fiscal year 2024 level.” FY27 House: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 House bill states that the Committee supports funding for CEPI “at levels consistent with prior fiscal years.” FY27 Senate: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill states that the Committee “recommends funds in the act be made available … for a U.S. contribution to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.”

xix – FY26 Final: The FY26 conference bill states that “up to $20,000,000 of the funds made available under the heading ‘Global Health Programs’ may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund.” FY27 House: The FY27 House bill states that “up to $50,000,000 of the funds made available under the heading ‘Global Health Programs’ may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund.” FY27 Senate: The FY27 Senate bill states that “up to $20,000,000 of the funds made available under the heading ‘Global Health Programs’ may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund.”

xx – FY26 Final:The explanatory statement accompanying the FY26 conference bill states that the agreement includes funds for a U.S. contribution to the Pandemic Fund “consistent with the fiscal year 2024 level.” FY27 Senate: The explanatory statement accompanying the FY27 Senate bill states that the Committee “recommends funds in the act be made available for a U.S. contribution to the Pandemic Fund.” </details>