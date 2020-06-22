menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Tobacco Surcharge for Premiums

What does it mean to “use tobacco?” I’m pretty sure my teenager has smoked at least a couple of times. Do I have to pay a higher rate because of her?

“Tobacco use” means a person has used a tobacco product an average or four or more times per week for the past six months. A state can increase the number of times per week or reduce the “look-back” period to less than six months. Check with your state Marketplace to learn more about tobacco surcharges and how they work.

The surcharge on tobacco users can only be applied to an individual who can legally purchase a tobacco product in the state. Thus, the surcharge does not generally apply to a person under age 18.

View all questions about Tobacco Surcharge for Premiums

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.