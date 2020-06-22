My employer offers a workplace wellness program that increases premiums for employees who can’t meet certain health targets, such as normal weight or blood pressure. Is this allowed?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Yes, as long as your employer workplace wellness program meets certain requirements, it can increase your premium by as much as 30 percent of the cost of the health plan if you don’t participate or meet required health targets. (Or, if one of the health targets involves tobacco use, the penalty can be as much as 50 percent of the cost of the health plan.) Some of the key requirements include: