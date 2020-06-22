menu

Marketplace Enrollment Periods

I heard the Obamacare individual mandate ended. Does it still make sense to sign up?

Yes.  Congress did eliminate the tax penalty for not having health insurance, starting January 1, 2019.  While there is no longer a tax penalty for being uninsured, it is still important to have insurance coverage in case you get sick.

Open Enrollment for 2020 health insurance and subsidies is still happening in every state.  Uninsured individuals who need coverage can apply now for health plans and financial help for the 2020 year. People already enrolled in private policies should return to the Marketplace to review 2020 plan choices and renew or change coverage, and to update their application for financial assistance.  And the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs remain open for enrollment year-round for individuals who are eligible for this public coverage.

 

