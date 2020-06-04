Samantha Artiga Talks with Politico Pulse Check about the Pandemic and Protests on Racial Inequality
KFF Jun 04, 2020
KFF’s Samantha Artiga appeared on the June 4 episode of the Politico Pulse Check podcast to discuss the intersection of the coronavirus pandemic and protests on racial inequality following the death of George Floyd.
Among the topics discussed were:
- The disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on communities of color, especially Black communities.
- The need for more and better data about the differing impacts of the virus on different populations.
- How the pandemic highlights long-documented social, health and economic disparities in the U.S.
- How the history of racism and discrimination in the U.S. contributes to racial and ethnic disparities, including in health outcomes and access to health care.
- How trauma and anxiety associated with racism and its effects has impacts on physical and mental health.
- Opportunities to address longstanding systematic disparities.
- The opportunity presented by the current crisis to discuss the issue of racial disparities with children.