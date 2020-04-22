New Questions on COVID-19 Funding for Hospitals and Other Providers

Congress and the White House have agreed on a spending package that will add $75 billion to the $100B in funding for providers (the Relief Fund) that was in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. When the CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, there were many questions about how the original $100 billion in the Relief Fund would be allocated and whether providers who accepted funding would have to meet any requirements. The additional $75 billion does not appear to add new requirements on providers nor does it appear to further specify how the money should be distributed. Here we update our previous blog and raise important new questions about protections for patients that the administration has stated will accompany this funding.

Overview of initial $30 billion in payments to providers

In early April, the Administration started distributing the first $30 billion of the Relief fund based on each provider’s share of total 2019 Medicare fee-for-service payments. The Administration requires providers who receive funds to agree to Terms and Conditions specified by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Terms and Conditions prohibit providers from using the money for expenses that will otherwise be reimbursed, and prohibits providers from balance billing patients, sometimes known as “surprise medical bills.” Providers that receive larger grants are subject to reporting requirements and additional reporting may be required of other providers later.

The Administration stated that its intention was to “get these dollars out as quickly as possible.” Having the first $30 billion distributed based on Medicare fee-for-service revenue has important implications that are outlined below.

The $30 billion is directed to a broad set of health care providers, instead of being focused on those most directly involved in treating COVID-19 cases, or those with the greatest revenue losses due to deferred elective procedures. Hospitals, physicians, dialysis clinics, and skilled nursing facilities were all among those eligible to receive funding.

Providers in areas with relatively high Medicare Advantage penetration received less funding because the money was distributed based on fee-for-service revenue. Nationally, 36% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, but that ranges from more than 40% of Medicare beneficiaries in nine states (HI, FL, MN, OR, WI, MI, AL, PA, CT) and Puerto Rico to virtually no patients with Medicare Advantage in Alaska and Wyoming. Hospitals that see a higher share of Medicare Advantage patients may be penalized in another way, in that traditional Medicare will increase payments to hospitals by 20% for COVID-19 inpatients, and Medicare Advantage plans are not required to do the same.

HHS did not adjust how much money providers received to account for the number of COVID-19 cases in their area. As a result, providers in some of the hardest hit areas have been critical of the formula HHS used. That formula resulted in the hardest hit states receiving a smaller share of funding than they would have if the allocation had been based on the share of coronavirus patients in each state (see Table). For example, New Jersey has 11% of the country’s COVID-19 cases but providers in the state received 3% of the total funding.

Key questions about surprise billing protections:

HHS is requiring providers who receive a payment from this first $30 billion in CARES Act funding to agree to not “surprise bill” insured patients with a presumptive or actual case of COVID-19. While patients in traditional Medicare are not at risk of balance billing for covered services and Medicare Advantage plans are required to consider all COVID-19 treatment as in-network, people with private insurance are at risk of surprise bills if meaningful protections are not put in place. Many important questions remain about HHS’s new requirement. Without further guidance, it is unclear what the impact of this requirement will be for patients.

After a news report calling attention to the potential broad scope of the surprise billing protections, HHS changed the Terms and Conditions so that this provision applies only to a “presumptive” or actual case of COVID-19 rather than a “possible” or actual case of COVID-19. However, a “presumptive case” is not defined. Will HHS issue any guidance on this issue? Will a patient with a suspected case of COVID-19 who subsequently tests negative qualify as a “presumptive” case?

Under the Terms and Conditions, providers cannot collect cost sharing in excess of what a patient would have to pay for in-network care, but providers are not required to bill insurers for out-of-network care directly. How will providers know each patient’s in-network cost sharing amount if the provider is not required to bill insurers directly?

Can out-of-network providers bill patients who are covered by HMOs or other closed network plans that do not provide any coverage for non-emergency out-of-network claims other than COVID-19 testing?

How will patients be notified about this new protection and how to file a complaint if their provider does not comply?

Key questions about reimbursement for the uninsured:

In early April, President Trump announced his Administration would use part of the $100 billion Relief Fund to reimburse hospitals at Medicare rates for treating uninsured patients with COVID-19, but has not yet released details on how this will work other than to say that hospitals accepting this reimbursement will not be able to bill uninsured patients directly for any charges beyond Medicare rates. The administration has not provided any detail as to how much money it is setting aside to reimburse hospitals for this care, but KFF has estimated that it will cost between $13.9 billion to $41.8 billion. Without any details in writing about this proposal, there are many questions about how this will work that raise uncertainty for patients and providers.

Will uninsured patients still be responsible for bills from hospital-based physicians who bill separately?

Will uninsured patients still be responsible for bills for outpatient services?

Will care for suspected cases of COVID-19 who eventually test negative be reimbursed?

Is HHS allocating money specifically for this purpose and what will happen if that money runs out and hospitals are still treating uninsured coronavirus patients?

Future outlook

HHS has stated that it will soon release another tranche of funding from the Relief fund. At the same time, Congress and the Trump reached a deal that would provide an additional $75 billion in funding to providers. While policy discussions and the debate on Capitol Hill continue, more and more patients are seeking care for COVID-19, and patients and providers want clarity on the protections that the administration has promised.