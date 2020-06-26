menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Jen Kates and Josh Michaud: The Secret to a Safe Reopening

Jennifer Kates and Josh Michaud Jun 26, 2020

As countries around the world begin to reopen, those that waited for the right time to ease lockdown restrictions seem to be in better shape than those who reopened despite higher levels of coronavrius transmission and lower public health capacity. In an article for Foreign Affairs, KFF’s Jen Kates and Josh Michaud discuss different countries’ approaches to reopening after months of lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“Countries that proceeded cautiously, maintaining lockdowns until their outbreaks were mostly under control and their health systems were ready to handle new outbreaks, have fared better than those that opened rapidly and prematurely. Similarly, those that followed careful—and reversible—stepwise processes while communicating effectively with their publics have had more success handling inevitable surprises than those that flipped the ‘on’ switch all at once. In other words, the when and how of reopening has proved enormously consequential.”

Topics

Tags

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.