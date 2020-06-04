menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Insulin Costs and Coverage in Medicare Part D

Juliette Cubanski , Tricia Neuman , Sarah True, and Anthony Damico
Published: Jun 04, 2020

Table 1: Number of Users and Out-of-Pocket Spending on Insulin Products in Medicare Part D, 2007 and 2017
Number of users Average out-of-pocket spending per
prescription by non-LIS enrollees
Insulin products 2007 2017 2007 2017
All insulin products, average 1,642,880 3,136,240 $39 $57
Afrezza N/A 775 N/A 86
Apidra 12,260 3,355 58 67
Apidra Solostar N/A 7,765 N/A 60
Basaglar Kwikpen U-100 N/A 24,485 N/A 64
Humalog 205,700 270,780 48 62
Humalog Kwikpen U-100 N/A 411,895 N/A 62
Humalog Kwikpen U-200 N/A 23,640 N/A 70
Humalog Mix 50-50 3,900 1,895 73 76
Humalog Mix 50-50 Kwikpen N/A 5,700 N/A 78
Humalog Mix 75-25 67,180 28,720 58 77
Humalog Mix 75-25 Kwikpen N/A 67,655 N/A 78
Humulin 70-30 165,640 75,070 32 43
Humulin 70/30 Kwikpen N/A 24,860 N/A 63
Humulin N 150,060 119,445 30 20
Humulin N Kwikpen N/A 27,335 N/A 35
Humulin R 133,800 97,365 29 23
Humulin R U-500 N/A 14,240 N/A 128
Humulin R U-500 Kwikpen N/A 13,320 N/A 95
Lantus 775,740 586,770 42 60
Lantus Solostar 28,220 1,108,460 50 54
Levemir 64,120 187,005 52 67
Levemir Flextouch N/A 508,655 N/A 59
Novolin 70-30 207,440 111,895 27 39
Novolin N 159,580 76,890 20 37
Novolin R 254,240 90,410 20 33
Novolog 247,680 286,065 47 70
Novolog Flexpen N/A 543,835 N/A 70
Novolog Mix 70-30 117,220 41,605 55 75
Novolog Mix 70-30 Flexpen N/A 96,425 N/A 84
Soliqua 100-33 N/A 3,425 N/A 68
Toujeo Solostar N/A 190,805 N/A 63
Tresiba Flextouch U-100 N/A 63,500 N/A 55
Tresiba Flextouch U-200 N/A 89,275 N/A 70
Xultophy 100-3.6 N/A 1,330 N/A 83
NOTE: LIS is low-income subsidy. N/A indicates drug not available in year.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of 2007-2017 prescription drug event claims data from a 5% (2007-2016)/20% (2017) sample of Medicare beneficiaries from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Chronic Conditions Data Warehouse.
Table 2: Formulary Coverage of Insulin Products in Medicare Part D Plans, 2019
Part D plans placing drug on formulary Part D enrollees with formulary coverage
Drug name Product type Number Share
(out of 3,787)		 Number
(in millions)		 Share (out of 37.0 million) Median total cost for 30-day prescription
Admelog Solostar Pen injector 124 3% 1.4 4% $430
Admelog Injectable solution 124 3% 1.4 4% $225
Afrezza (12 units) Inhalant powder 98 3% 1.4 4% $937
Afrezza (8 units) Inhalant powder 98 3% 1.4 4% $626
Afrezza (4 units) Inhalant powder 98 3% 1.4 4% $314
Afrezza Titration Pack Inhalant powder 98 3% 1.4 4% $937
Afrezza 180 Titration Pack Inhalant powder 98 3% 1.4 4% $1,249
Apidra Solostar Pen injector 223 6% 1.8 5% $530
Apidra Injectable solution 223 6% 1.8 5% $277
Basaglar Pen injector 1,241 33% 13.9 38% $334
Fiasp Flextouch Pen injector 2,004 53% 22.0 59% $592
Fiasp Injectable solution 2,004 53% 22.0 59% $307
Humalog Injectable solution 1,932 51% 16.6 45% $87
Humalog Pen injector 1,923 51% 16.4 44% $561
Humalog Cartridge 1,918 51% 16.3 44% $540
Humalog U-100 Kwikpen Pen injector 1,890 50% 16.3 44% $567
Humalog U-200 Kwikpen Pen injector 1,853 49% 16.2 44% $450
Humalog Mix 75/25 Injectable suspension 1,932 51% 16.6 45% $301
Humalog Mix 50/50 Injectable suspension 1,932 51% 16.6 45% $301
Humalog Mix 75/25 Kwikpen Pen injector 1,923 51% 16.4 44% $562
Humalog Mix 50/50 Kwikpen Pen injector 1,923 51% 16.4 44% $561
Humulin Pen injector 1,865 49% 16.3 44% $498
Humulin Injectable suspension 1,852 49% 16.4 44% $158
Humulin N Kwikpen Pen injector 1,865 49% 16.3 44% $497
Humulin N Injectable suspension 1,852 49% 16.4 44% $158
Humulin R U-500 Injectable solution 3,648 96% 35.6 96% $1,518
Humulin R U-500 Kwiken Pen injector 3,607 95% 35.3 95% $587
Humulin R Injectable solution 1,852 49% 16.4 44% $156
Lantus Injectable solution 2,798 74% 24.9 67% $283
Lantus Solostar Pen injector 2,793 74% 24.9 67% $425
Levemir Flextouch Pen injector 3,368 89% 33.3 90% $906
Levemir Injectable solution 3,368 89% 33.3 90% $604
Novolin 70/30 Injectable suspension 2,189 58% 22.8 62% $141
Novolin N Injectable suspension 2,189 58% 22.8 62% $141
Novolin R Injectable solution 2,189 58% 22.8 62% $141
Novolog Flexpen Pen injector 2,319 61% 23.1 62% $571
Novolog Cartridge 2,319 61% 23.1 62% $549
Novolog Injectable solution 2,319 61% 23.1 62% $296
Novolog Mix 70/30 Flexpen Pen injector 2,319 61% 23.1 62% $571
Novolog Mix 70/30 Injectable suspension 2,319 61% 23.1 62% $307
Soliqua 100-33 Pen injector 2,657 70% 30.7 83% $718
Toujeo Solostar Pen injector 2,779 73% 24.7 67% $391
Toujeo Max Solostar Pen injector 2,643 70% 24.5 66% $510
Tresiba Flextouch U-200 Pen injector 2,953 78% 31.0 84% $609
Tresiba Flextouch U-100 Pen injector 2,953 78% 31.0 84% $508
Xultophy 100-3.6 Pen injector 2,168 57% 22.9 62% $1,050
NOTE: Analysis includes plans with 5 or 6 tier formulary design (3,787 out of 3,983 plans with a non-standard benefit design in 2019).
SOURCE: KFF analysis of CMS Part D Prescription Drug Plan Formulary, Pharmacy Network, and Pricing Information Files, 2019.
Table 3: Typical Formulary Placement of Insulin Products in Medicare Part D Plans, 2019
Median formulary placement when covered Cost-sharing amounts

Drug name

 Product type Tier Cost-sharing type Initial coverage phase Coverage gap phase
(based on 25% coinsurance)		 Catastrophic coverage phase
(based on 5% coinsurance)
Admelog Solostar Pen injector 4 copayment $100 $108 $22
Admelog Injectable solution 4 copayment $100 $56 $11
Afrezza (12 units) Inhalant powder 4 copayment $100 $234 $47
Afrezza (8 units) Inhalant powder 4 copayment $100 $157 $31
Afrezza (4 units) Inhalant powder 4 copayment $100 $79 $16
Afrezza Titration Pack Inhalant powder 4 copayment $100 $234 $47
Afrezza 180 Titration Pack Inhalant powder 4 copayment $100 $312 $62
Apidra Solostar Pen injector 4 copayment $100 $132 $26
Apidra Injectable solution 4 copayment $100 $69 $14
Basaglar Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $83 $17
Fiasp Flextouch Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $148 $30
Fiasp Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $77 $15
Humalog Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $22 $4
Humalog Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $140 $28
Humalog Cartridge 3 copayment $47 $135 $27
Humalog U-100 Kwikpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $142 $28
Humalog U-200 Kwikpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $112 $22
Humalog Mix 75/25 Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $75 $15
Humalog Mix 50/50 Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $75 $15
Humalog Mix 75/25 Kwikpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $140 $28
Humalog Mix 50/50 Kwikpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $140 $28
Humulin Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $124 $25
Humulin Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $39 $8
Humulin N Kwikpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $124 $25
Humulin N Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $39 $8
Humulin R U-500 Injectable solution 5 coinsurance 29% ($440) $379 $76
Humulin R U-500 Kwiken Pen injector 5 coinsurance 29% ($170) $147 $29
Humulin R Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $39 $8
Lantus Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $71 $14
Lantus Solostar Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $106 $21
Levemir Flextouch Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $226 $45
Levemir Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $151 $30
Novolin 70/30 Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $35 $7
Novolin N Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $35 $7
Novolin R Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $35 $7
Novolog Flexpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $143 $29
Novolog Cartridge 3 copayment $47 $137 $27
Novolog Injectable solution 3 copayment $47 $74 $15
Novolog Mix 70/30 Flexpen Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $143 $29
Novolog Mix 70/30 Injectable suspension 3 copayment $47 $77 $15
Soliqua 100-33 Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $179 $36
Toujeo Solostar Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $98 $20
Toujeo Max Solostar Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $127 $25
Tresiba Flextouch U-200 Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $152 $30
Tresiba Flextouch U-100 Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $127 $25
Xultophy 100-3.6 Pen injector 3 copayment $47 $262 $52
NOTE: Analysis includes plans with 5 or 6 tier formulary design (3,787 out of 3,983 plans with a non-standard benefit design in 2019). Typical formulary placement refers to formulary tier, copayment type, and cost-sharing amount most often used by Part D plans that cover given insulin product. Cost-sharing amounts based on coinsurance are calculated based on median total cost for 30-day prescription (see Table 1).
SOURCE: KFF analysis of CMS Part D Prescription Drug Plan Formulary, Pharmacy Network, and Pricing Information Files, 2019.
Table 4: Formulary Coverage, Tier Placement, and Cost Sharing of Insulin Products in Medicare Part D Plans, 2019
Plans charging copayments Plans charging coinsurance
Formulary tier Number of insulin products Percent of plans / enrollees with at least one insulin product covered Enrollment-weighted median copayment Number of insulin products Percent of plans / enrollees with at least one insulin product covered Enrollment-weighted median copayment
1 32 0.4% / 0.2% $5 n/a
2 36 7.4% / 17.8% $20 23 0.3% / <0.1% 25%
3 46 86.8% / 84.2% $47 39 12.3% / 15.0% 25%
4 46 8.9% / 5.9% $100 46 7.7% / 4.5% 48%
5 3 0.2% / 0.2% $0 5 52.2% / 57.6% 30%
6 34 2.5% / 0.85 $11 21 0.1% / <0.1% 0%
NOTE: Analysis includes plans with 5 or 6 tier formulary design (3,787 out of 3,983 plans with a non-standard benefit design in 2019).
SOURCE: KFF analysis of CMS Part D Prescription Drug Plan Formulary, Pharmacy Network, and Pricing Information Files, 2019.
Methods

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.