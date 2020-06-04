Insulin Costs and Coverage in Medicare Part D
|Table 1: Number of Users and Out-of-Pocket Spending on Insulin Products in Medicare Part D, 2007 and 2017
|Number of users
|Average out-of-pocket spending per
prescription by non-LIS enrollees
|Insulin products
|2007
|2017
|2007
|2017
|All insulin products, average
|1,642,880
|3,136,240
|$39
|$57
|Afrezza
|N/A
|775
|N/A
|86
|Apidra
|12,260
|3,355
|58
|67
|Apidra Solostar
|N/A
|7,765
|N/A
|60
|Basaglar Kwikpen U-100
|N/A
|24,485
|N/A
|64
|Humalog
|205,700
|270,780
|48
|62
|Humalog Kwikpen U-100
|N/A
|411,895
|N/A
|62
|Humalog Kwikpen U-200
|N/A
|23,640
|N/A
|70
|Humalog Mix 50-50
|3,900
|1,895
|73
|76
|Humalog Mix 50-50 Kwikpen
|N/A
|5,700
|N/A
|78
|Humalog Mix 75-25
|67,180
|28,720
|58
|77
|Humalog Mix 75-25 Kwikpen
|N/A
|67,655
|N/A
|78
|Humulin 70-30
|165,640
|75,070
|32
|43
|Humulin 70/30 Kwikpen
|N/A
|24,860
|N/A
|63
|Humulin N
|150,060
|119,445
|30
|20
|Humulin N Kwikpen
|N/A
|27,335
|N/A
|35
|Humulin R
|133,800
|97,365
|29
|23
|Humulin R U-500
|N/A
|14,240
|N/A
|128
|Humulin R U-500 Kwikpen
|N/A
|13,320
|N/A
|95
|Lantus
|775,740
|586,770
|42
|60
|Lantus Solostar
|28,220
|1,108,460
|50
|54
|Levemir
|64,120
|187,005
|52
|67
|Levemir Flextouch
|N/A
|508,655
|N/A
|59
|Novolin 70-30
|207,440
|111,895
|27
|39
|Novolin N
|159,580
|76,890
|20
|37
|Novolin R
|254,240
|90,410
|20
|33
|Novolog
|247,680
|286,065
|47
|70
|Novolog Flexpen
|N/A
|543,835
|N/A
|70
|Novolog Mix 70-30
|117,220
|41,605
|55
|75
|Novolog Mix 70-30 Flexpen
|N/A
|96,425
|N/A
|84
|Soliqua 100-33
|N/A
|3,425
|N/A
|68
|Toujeo Solostar
|N/A
|190,805
|N/A
|63
|Tresiba Flextouch U-100
|N/A
|63,500
|N/A
|55
|Tresiba Flextouch U-200
|N/A
|89,275
|N/A
|70
|Xultophy 100-3.6
|N/A
|1,330
|N/A
|83
|NOTE: LIS is low-income subsidy. N/A indicates drug not available in year.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of 2007-2017 prescription drug event claims data from a 5% (2007-2016)/20% (2017) sample of Medicare beneficiaries from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Chronic Conditions Data Warehouse.
|Table 2: Formulary Coverage of Insulin Products in Medicare Part D Plans, 2019
|Part D plans placing drug on formulary
|Part D enrollees with formulary coverage
|Drug name
|Product type
|Number
|Share
(out of 3,787)
|Number
(in millions)
|Share (out of 37.0 million)
|Median total cost for 30-day prescription
|Admelog Solostar
|Pen injector
|124
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$430
|Admelog
|Injectable solution
|124
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$225
|Afrezza (12 units)
|Inhalant powder
|98
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$937
|Afrezza (8 units)
|Inhalant powder
|98
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$626
|Afrezza (4 units)
|Inhalant powder
|98
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$314
|Afrezza Titration Pack
|Inhalant powder
|98
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$937
|Afrezza 180 Titration Pack
|Inhalant powder
|98
|3%
|1.4
|4%
|$1,249
|Apidra Solostar
|Pen injector
|223
|6%
|1.8
|5%
|$530
|Apidra
|Injectable solution
|223
|6%
|1.8
|5%
|$277
|Basaglar
|Pen injector
|1,241
|33%
|13.9
|38%
|$334
|Fiasp Flextouch
|Pen injector
|2,004
|53%
|22.0
|59%
|$592
|Fiasp
|Injectable solution
|2,004
|53%
|22.0
|59%
|$307
|Humalog
|Injectable solution
|1,932
|51%
|16.6
|45%
|$87
|Humalog
|Pen injector
|1,923
|51%
|16.4
|44%
|$561
|Humalog
|Cartridge
|1,918
|51%
|16.3
|44%
|$540
|Humalog U-100 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|1,890
|50%
|16.3
|44%
|$567
|Humalog U-200 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|1,853
|49%
|16.2
|44%
|$450
|Humalog Mix 75/25
|Injectable suspension
|1,932
|51%
|16.6
|45%
|$301
|Humalog Mix 50/50
|Injectable suspension
|1,932
|51%
|16.6
|45%
|$301
|Humalog Mix 75/25 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|1,923
|51%
|16.4
|44%
|$562
|Humalog Mix 50/50 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|1,923
|51%
|16.4
|44%
|$561
|Humulin
|Pen injector
|1,865
|49%
|16.3
|44%
|$498
|Humulin
|Injectable suspension
|1,852
|49%
|16.4
|44%
|$158
|Humulin N Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|1,865
|49%
|16.3
|44%
|$497
|Humulin N
|Injectable suspension
|1,852
|49%
|16.4
|44%
|$158
|Humulin R U-500
|Injectable solution
|3,648
|96%
|35.6
|96%
|$1,518
|Humulin R U-500 Kwiken
|Pen injector
|3,607
|95%
|35.3
|95%
|$587
|Humulin R
|Injectable solution
|1,852
|49%
|16.4
|44%
|$156
|Lantus
|Injectable solution
|2,798
|74%
|24.9
|67%
|$283
|Lantus Solostar
|Pen injector
|2,793
|74%
|24.9
|67%
|$425
|Levemir Flextouch
|Pen injector
|3,368
|89%
|33.3
|90%
|$906
|Levemir
|Injectable solution
|3,368
|89%
|33.3
|90%
|$604
|Novolin 70/30
|Injectable suspension
|2,189
|58%
|22.8
|62%
|$141
|Novolin N
|Injectable suspension
|2,189
|58%
|22.8
|62%
|$141
|Novolin R
|Injectable solution
|2,189
|58%
|22.8
|62%
|$141
|Novolog Flexpen
|Pen injector
|2,319
|61%
|23.1
|62%
|$571
|Novolog
|Cartridge
|2,319
|61%
|23.1
|62%
|$549
|Novolog
|Injectable solution
|2,319
|61%
|23.1
|62%
|$296
|Novolog Mix 70/30 Flexpen
|Pen injector
|2,319
|61%
|23.1
|62%
|$571
|Novolog Mix 70/30
|Injectable suspension
|2,319
|61%
|23.1
|62%
|$307
|Soliqua 100-33
|Pen injector
|2,657
|70%
|30.7
|83%
|$718
|Toujeo Solostar
|Pen injector
|2,779
|73%
|24.7
|67%
|$391
|Toujeo Max Solostar
|Pen injector
|2,643
|70%
|24.5
|66%
|$510
|Tresiba Flextouch U-200
|Pen injector
|2,953
|78%
|31.0
|84%
|$609
|Tresiba Flextouch U-100
|Pen injector
|2,953
|78%
|31.0
|84%
|$508
|Xultophy 100-3.6
|Pen injector
|2,168
|57%
|22.9
|62%
|$1,050
|
NOTE: Analysis includes plans with 5 or 6 tier formulary design (3,787 out of 3,983 plans with a non-standard benefit design in 2019).
SOURCE: KFF analysis of CMS Part D Prescription Drug Plan Formulary, Pharmacy Network, and Pricing Information Files, 2019.
|Table 3: Typical Formulary Placement of Insulin Products in Medicare Part D Plans, 2019
|Median formulary placement when covered
|Cost-sharing amounts
|
Drug name
|Product type
|Tier
|Cost-sharing type
|Initial coverage phase
|Coverage gap phase
(based on 25% coinsurance)
|Catastrophic coverage phase
(based on 5% coinsurance)
|Admelog Solostar
|Pen injector
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$108
|$22
|Admelog
|Injectable solution
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$56
|$11
|Afrezza (12 units)
|Inhalant powder
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$234
|$47
|Afrezza (8 units)
|Inhalant powder
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$157
|$31
|Afrezza (4 units)
|Inhalant powder
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$79
|$16
|Afrezza Titration Pack
|Inhalant powder
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$234
|$47
|Afrezza 180 Titration Pack
|Inhalant powder
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$312
|$62
|Apidra Solostar
|Pen injector
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$132
|$26
|Apidra
|Injectable solution
|4
|copayment
|$100
|$69
|$14
|Basaglar
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$83
|$17
|Fiasp Flextouch
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$148
|$30
|Fiasp
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$77
|$15
|Humalog
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$22
|$4
|Humalog
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$140
|$28
|Humalog
|Cartridge
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$135
|$27
|Humalog U-100 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$142
|$28
|Humalog U-200 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$112
|$22
|Humalog Mix 75/25
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$75
|$15
|Humalog Mix 50/50
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$75
|$15
|Humalog Mix 75/25 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$140
|$28
|Humalog Mix 50/50 Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$140
|$28
|Humulin
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$124
|$25
|Humulin
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$39
|$8
|Humulin N Kwikpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$124
|$25
|Humulin N
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$39
|$8
|Humulin R U-500
|Injectable solution
|5
|coinsurance
|29% ($440)
|$379
|$76
|Humulin R U-500 Kwiken
|Pen injector
|5
|coinsurance
|29% ($170)
|$147
|$29
|Humulin R
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$39
|$8
|Lantus
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$71
|$14
|Lantus Solostar
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$106
|$21
|Levemir Flextouch
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$226
|$45
|Levemir
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$151
|$30
|Novolin 70/30
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$35
|$7
|Novolin N
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$35
|$7
|Novolin R
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$35
|$7
|Novolog Flexpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$143
|$29
|Novolog
|Cartridge
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$137
|$27
|Novolog
|Injectable solution
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$74
|$15
|Novolog Mix 70/30 Flexpen
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$143
|$29
|Novolog Mix 70/30
|Injectable suspension
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$77
|$15
|Soliqua 100-33
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$179
|$36
|Toujeo Solostar
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$98
|$20
|Toujeo Max Solostar
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$127
|$25
|Tresiba Flextouch U-200
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$152
|$30
|Tresiba Flextouch U-100
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$127
|$25
|Xultophy 100-3.6
|Pen injector
|3
|copayment
|$47
|$262
|$52
|NOTE: Analysis includes plans with 5 or 6 tier formulary design (3,787 out of 3,983 plans with a non-standard benefit design in 2019). Typical formulary placement refers to formulary tier, copayment type, and cost-sharing amount most often used by Part D plans that cover given insulin product. Cost-sharing amounts based on coinsurance are calculated based on median total cost for 30-day prescription (see Table 1).
SOURCE: KFF analysis of CMS Part D Prescription Drug Plan Formulary, Pharmacy Network, and Pricing Information Files, 2019.
|Table 4: Formulary Coverage, Tier Placement, and Cost Sharing of Insulin Products in Medicare Part D Plans, 2019
|Plans charging copayments
|Plans charging coinsurance
|Formulary tier
|Number of insulin products
|Percent of plans / enrollees with at least one insulin product covered
|Enrollment-weighted median copayment
|Number of insulin products
|Percent of plans / enrollees with at least one insulin product covered
|Enrollment-weighted median copayment
|1
|32
|0.4% / 0.2%
|$5
|n/a
|2
|36
|7.4% / 17.8%
|$20
|23
|0.3% / <0.1%
|25%
|3
|46
|86.8% / 84.2%
|$47
|39
|12.3% / 15.0%
|25%
|4
|46
|8.9% / 5.9%
|$100
|46
|7.7% / 4.5%
|48%
|5
|3
|0.2% / 0.2%
|$0
|5
|52.2% / 57.6%
|30%
|6
|34
|2.5% / 0.85
|$11
|21
|0.1% / <0.1%
|0%
|NOTE: Analysis includes plans with 5 or 6 tier formulary design (3,787 out of 3,983 plans with a non-standard benefit design in 2019).
SOURCE: KFF analysis of CMS Part D Prescription Drug Plan Formulary, Pharmacy Network, and Pricing Information Files, 2019.