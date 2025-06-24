CMS Marketplace Rule’s Sunset Provisions Could Help Congress Find Budget Reconciliation Savings

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
In an effort to reduce federal spending in the ACA Marketplaces, both the recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rule and the House-passed version of the proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) include provisions tightening eligibility rules and restricting access to federal subsidies. While the two sets of policies overlap significantly, only the CMS rule has been finalized so far. However, several provisions in the rule are designed to sunset after one year, potentially shifting how much the rule versus legislation may impact federal spending.
Key Provisions Included in Both the CMS Rule and the OBBB:
Timing and Budgetary Impact:
A CMS rule, once finalized, is generally intended to exist permanently or until it is repealed. However, this rule takes effect at the beginning of 2026 and many of its provisions, including those concerning SEP eligibility and income verification requirements, are temporary and designed to sunset at the end of the 2026 calendar year.
This temporary implementation may preserve the potential for the reconciliation bill to generate official savings through changes to ACA marketplaces in later years (2027–2034) if enacted. With parts of the rule expiring at the end of 2026, CBO may credit the legislation – assuming it codifies elements of the rule into federal law – with budgetary savings in future years.