menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Photo of Linda Li

Linda Li

Senior Data Analyst, Women’s Health Policy



Linda Li is a senior data analyst for the Women’s Health Policy team at KFF, where she analyzes women’s health care experiences, utilization, spending, and affordability.

Prior to joining KFF, Dr. Li worked as a data analyst in health policy and economics research. She holds a Master of Public Health degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Ph.D. in social policy and policy analysis from Columbia University School of Social Work.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.