The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Linda Li is a senior data analyst for the Women’s Health Policy team at KFF, where she analyzes women’s health care experiences, utilization, spending, and affordability.
Prior to joining KFF, Dr. Li worked as a data analyst in health policy and economics research. She holds a Master of Public Health degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Ph.D. in social policy and policy analysis from Columbia University School of Social Work.