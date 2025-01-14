The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Abby Sachar is a research associate for the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured and the Program on Medicare Policy. She conducts research on issues affecting individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Previously, she was a data and policy analyst at Acumen, LLC, where she processed and analyzed health care claims and administrative data to support Medicare policy research.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in statistical science and government from Cornell University.