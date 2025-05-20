Amid Increased Immigration Enforcement, a Majority of Lawfully Present Immigrants Are Worried They or a Family Member Could Be Detained or Deported 

A new KFF poll of immigrants finds that six in 10 lawfully present immigrants say they worry about the possibility that they or a family member could be detained or deported, contributing to feelings of increased stress, anxiety, and other health problems.

The increased fears come against a backdrop of more restrictive federal immigration policies and increased enforcement actions and are among the most notable takeaways from the new KFF survey of immigrants’ views and experiences during the early days of President Trump’s second term.

The survey builds on the 2023 KFF/LA Times Survey of Immigrants, and a KFF survey of immigrants in 2024 during the presidential election cycle. A separate new companion KFF report based on focus group conversations with likely undocumented immigrants and their families provides a window into how the current immigration policy landscape is affecting their and their children’s daily lives and health and well-being.

The new poll shows that immigrants’ worries about detention or deportation have risen sharply since 2023, even among lawfully present immigrants and naturalized citizens. Four in ten immigrants overall (41%) now say they worry about the possibility that they or a family member could be detained or deported, up 15 percentage points from 2023 (26%).

Such fears have affected immigrants’ health and well-being, with one-third of immigrants overall saying they have experienced worsening health conditions, increased stress and anxiety, or problems eating or sleeping since January due to concerns about their or a family member’s immigration status. The share rises to 41% among lawfully present immigrants.

Other key takeaways include:

About one-third of immigrants say they have seen or heard reports of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) presence in their community.

About one in seven (13%) immigrants overall, including one in five lawfully present immigrants say they or a family member have limited their participation in at least one day-to-day activity like going to a community event, work, or seeking medical care due to concerns about drawing attention to someone’s immigration status.

Four in 10 immigrants say they feel “less safe” since President Trump took office, including substantial shares of both lawfully present immigrants (44%) and naturalized citizens (34%). Most immigrants who identify as Democrats or lean that way (57%) say they feel less safe, but half of Republican and Republican-leaning immigrants (52%) say they feel safer since Trump took office.

About four in 10 immigrants overall (43%) expect their financial situation to worsen in the coming year, including a majority of Democrats (57%). Republican immigrants are more positive – four in 10 expect their finances to get better while three in 10 expect them to get worse.

Political views of immigrants

As among the public overall, immigrants’ views of President Trump and his policies are driven by partisanship. About two-thirds of immigrants disapprove of how President Trump is handling his job, and a similar share say things in the U.S. have gotten off on the wrong track. But majorities of Republican immigrants say they approve (75%) of the president’s job performance and that things in the U.S. are going in the right direction (71%).

President Trump’s worst approval rating among immigrants is on his handling of inflation (75% disapprove), and majorities also disapprove of his performance on foreign policy (66%), and immigration (62%). A large majority oppose the administration’s efforts to end birthright citizenship (79%). Republican immigrants are much more approving of President Trump’s performance and his policies, but 41% of Republican immigrants disapprove of his handling of inflation, and this group is split on his efforts to end birthright citizenship (52% approve, 48% disapprove).

Focus group findings

In the companion report, based on four focus groups KFF conducted in March 2025 with 29 Hispanic adults who were likely undocumented or living with a likely undocumented family member, nearly all participants said that they were experiencing higher levels of fear and uncertainty due to shifting immigration policies, as well as financial concerns due to the current state of the economy.

Participants described how fears are negatively impacting work as well as their family’s daily lives and routines. Some focus group participants said they have become increasingly fearful of going to work and/or that they have noticed fewer workers showing up at their workplaces due to immigration-related fears. Many said they were limiting their time outside the home and avoiding a range of activities, such as driving, traveling, and participating in community and recreational activities, including attending church or events.

Fears also have taken a toll on the health and well-being of focus group participants and their children, most of whom are U.S. citizens. Participants described suffering from insomnia, loss of appetite, and symptoms such as stomach problems and migraine headaches due to fear and stress.

Methodology:

Designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF, the survey was conducted March 6-April 13, 2025, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 511 U.S. immigrants in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 7 percentage points for the full sample. For results based on subgroups, the margin of sampling error may be higher. Focus group interviews with Hispanic immigrant adults were conducted in Spanish with participants recruited separately from the survey. The four groups drew participants from California, Texas, New Jersey and New York, and parts of the Midwest (Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska). Full methodological details are available at kff.org.