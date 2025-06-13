ACIP, CDC, and Insurance Coverage of Vaccines in the United States

As the Trump administration moves to institute changes to the process by which vaccines are recommended for the U.S. public, as well as the actual recommendations themselves , consumers could lose access to no-cost health insurance coverage of vaccines. This is due to the fact that several laws and regulations tie such coverage to recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and/or those made by the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ACIP is a federal advisory committee established in 1964 to provide advice and guidance to the CDC Director on the use of vaccines for the public. The CDC Director reviews recommendations made by ACIP, and if adopted, they are published as official CDC/HHS recommendations in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). ACIP also is charged with establishing and revising the list of vaccines used for the Vaccines for Children Program. The CDC Director, or Secretary of HHS, can choose not to adopt an ACIP recommendation, to modify it, or to make their own recommendations and, in most, but not all cases, the HHS decision ultimately determines whether coverage is required.

In light of changes made by the administration, this policy brief provides an overview of vaccine coverage requirements by payer or program, as specified in law, regulations, and other policy guidance. As it shows, coverage requirements for all payers, except for vaccines covered under Medicare Part B, are currently linked to either ACIP and/or CDC vaccine recommendations. Therefore, a narrowing or removal of a vaccine recommendation, as was recently done for COVID-19, would mean that most insurers would no longer be required to provide no-cost coverage. (see Summary and Detailed Tables below).

Findings

Almost all payers are required to cover recommended vaccines at no-cost. This is currently the case for private insurance and employer-sponsored health plans, Medicaid, and Medicare. There is also a mandatory program for Medicaid-eligible and uninsured children – the Vaccines for Children Program – that provides recommended vaccines for free to eligible children (there is no such program for uninsured adults). The first requirement of coverage was in 1981, as part of Medicare Supplementary Insurance (Part B). The most recent was enacted in 2022, when the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) required coverage of recommended vaccines under Medicare Part D and expanded Medicaid coverage for some adults not already covered.

Vaccine coverage requirements are linked to ACIP/CDC recommendations in almost every case. All payers, except under Medicare Part B, are required to provide no-cost coverage for vaccines recommended by ACIP/CDC. For example, most private insurers are required to cover vaccines that have, in effect, an ACIP recommendation. Vaccines covered under Medicare Part B are the exception, with four vaccines specifically authorized for coverage at no cost in statute.

The point at which a vaccine is considered “recommended” for purposes of requiring no-cost coverage varies somewhat by payer, and in some cases has been determined through subsequent rule-making or federal policy. For private insurers, Medicare Part D, and Medicaid expansion, the requirement is tied to an ACIP recommendation that has been adopted by the CDC Director, as specified in final regulations or guidance. For traditional Medicaid and CHIP, an ACIP recommendation is sufficient. For purposes of the Vaccines for Children Program, the list specified by ACIP determines what is included.

If ACIP or CDC vaccine recommendations were to be narrowed or removed, as was recently done in the case of COVID-19, most payers would no longer be required to provide no-cost coverage. On May 27, Secretary Kennedy announced that the COVID-19 vaccine was no longer recommended for healthy children, ages six months to 17 years, or for healthy pregnant women (COVID-19 vaccines were previously recommended for all children ages six months or older and pregnancy had previously been considered a condition that put people at increased risk for moderate or severe COVID-19 disease). This means that insurers will no longer be required to provide free vaccines for these populations unless they have an underlying health condition that places them at higher risk (in the case of children, the CDC subsequently revised the pediatric vaccine schedule to base the recommendation on “shared clinical decision-making”, which means free insurance coverage will only be required if a doctor recommends a child be vaccinated based on that child’s individual circumstance).

Table 1: Summary of Vaccine Coverage Requirements by Payer/Program Payer/Program Coverage Requirement Linked to CDC/ACIP? Date When Requirement First Enacted Private/Employer-Sponsored Plans Yes 2010 Medicare Part B No Variable by vaccine, starting in 1981 Medicare Part D Yes 2022 Medicaid/CHIP Yes 2010 (expansion), 2022 (traditional/CHIP) Vaccines for Children Yes 1993 Uninsured Adults N/A N/A