A Conversation with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Meeting Our Public Health Challenges

KFF hosted CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for a discussion focused on the status of COVID-19, the CDC’s priorities for the future, including the agency’s recent reorganization and other potential reforms, and how CDC is considering the health implications of climate change. Dr. Drew Altman, president and CEO of KFF, made introductory remarks. Dr. Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of KFF’s work on global health and HIV policy, moderated a discussion with Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Judy Monroe, CDC Foundation president and CEO, who discussed the future of public health as well as the role of public-private partnerships.

Program:

• Introductory remarks by Dr. Altman, president and CEO, KFF

• Remarks by Dr. Walensky

• Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Walensky and Dr. Monroe, moderated by Dr. Kates