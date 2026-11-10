The Drug Enterprise in the Age of AI

About this Episode

Episode 23, AI Series: AI is speeding up the search for new medicines. Can it make the discoveries themselves?

Few people are better placed to answer than Dr. Elias Zerhouni. He ran the National Institutes of Health, then global R&D at Sanofi. He co-founded ModeX Therapeutics, which uses machine learning to design antibodies that don’t exist in nature, and he is now vice chairman and president of its parent company, OPKO Health.

His test for AI: give it every piece of data available in the early 1950s, and it would not have found the double helix. The spark, he argues, is still human.

Chip and Dr. Zerhouni dig into what AI is actually doing in drug development, how the FDA stacks up against regulators abroad, and what a slowdown in AI — and the erosion of American research — could mean for the next generation of cures.