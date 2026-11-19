Medicare Physician Payments: An Overview of Changes for 2027 and Broader Reform Efforts Under Discussion Print Email Copy Link Add KFF on Google

Overview

On November 4, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) finalized rulemaking changes to Medicare payments for physician services and other Part B services for 2027, including an average decrease in payment rates of -2.31% for most physicians relative to 2026. Most of this decrease comes from the expiration of funding passed by Congress under the 2025 federal budget reconciliation bill, which temporarily increased Medicare physician payment rates by +2.5% from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. Qualifying participants in advanced alternative payment models, or A-APMs, who receive certain payment incentives each year, face a lower average decrease in payment rates of -1.83% relative to 2026.

The current system of Medicare physician payments was established under the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA), which implemented a schedule of fixed, annual statutory increases to the fee schedule conversion factor. This change was meant to replace the unpredictable fluctuations in payment caused by the prior payment system, which adjusted physician payment rates based on growth in the gross domestic product (GDP), with modest, predictable updates that do not vary based on underlying economic conditions. Beginning in 2026, most physicians receive a +0.25% statutory increase to Medicare payment rates each year, with a higher +0.75% increase available to qualifying A-APM participants. However, these payment rate increases can be offset or exceeded by negative budget neutrality adjustments, since the projected cost of all changes to the physician fee schedule must be budget neutral, which creates uncertainty from year to year. Further, because these scheduled payment updates are fixed in statute, they have not kept pace with inflation in medical practice costs, which has continued to grow in the years since MACRA was introduced.

According to CMS, budget neutrality adjustments for 2027 have been finalized at a modest -0.12%, but the expiration of the +2.5% payment rate increase provided by Congress for 2026 has led to the much larger -2.31% decrease in payments for most physicians in 2027. Congress has issued temporary funding to boost Medicare physician payments nearly every year since 2021, both to replace expiring congressional funding from the previous year and to offset the larger budget neutrality cuts required in some years. To date, Congress has not appropriated additional funds for 2027, though it is likely to be a topic as Congress considers ongoing government funding during the lame duck session.

Policymakers have also shown growing interest in proposals to reform Medicare’s approach to paying physicians under traditional Medicare, such as adjusting payment rates based on inflation in medical practice costs and relaxing budget neutrality requirements, raising the possibility that Congress may revisit broader Medicare physician payment reform proposals in the next legislative session. While physician payment could affect access to care for Medicare beneficiaries, physician participation in the Medicare program has been high and largely unchanged in recent years.

Context for CMS’s 2027 Physician Payment Rate Reduction

Medicare reimburses physicians and other clinicians based on the physician fee schedule, which uses a structured formula to assign payment rates for more than 10,000 health care services, such as office visits, diagnostic procedures, or surgical procedures, based on the relative time, effort, and practice costs required to furnish them. CMS adjusts these payment rates and other aspects of the Medicare physician payment system as part of its annual rulemaking process.

Under current law, the projected cost of all changes to the physician fee schedule must be budget neutral, meaning that the changes may not increase total Medicare spending by more than a nominal amount of $20 million in a given year. To meet this requirement, CMS balances annual adjustments to payment rates for new or existing services by offsetting the costs elsewhere in the fee schedule, often by adjusting all payment rates downward using a schedule-wide scaling factor known as the conversion factor.

This process has led to reductions in Medicare payments to physicians and other clinicians in several recent years, fueling concerns from physician groups and some policymakers that Medicare physician payment rates have not kept pace with inflation in medical practice costs. Core to these concerns for patients is the possibility that lower payment rates could lead some physicians to opt out of the Medicare program, potentially impacting beneficiaries’ access to physician services. While recent data suggests that virtually all non-pediatric physicians continue to accept Medicare payments, and beneficiary access to Medicare providers remains high, Congress has taken steps to mitigate the impact of the largest budget neutrality cuts, which have ranged upwards of -2.00% in several recent years, by passing legislation to provide short-term, temporary increases to the fee schedule conversion factor.

In contrast to budget neutrality cuts and other conversion factor adjustments required by statute or made by CMS through annual rulemaking, these temporary increases provided by Congress do not carry forward into future years. As a result, payment rates revert to their previous level whenever the funding expires, leading to a relative payment cut with respect to the previous year and renewing discussions around providing additional congressional support for the upcoming year. Since early 2021, Congress has provided a series of five temporary increases to Medicare physician payments (ranging from +1.25% to +3.75%) to offset payment cuts due in part to the expiration of the previous year’s short-term funding, even in cases where no new budget neutrality cut had been scheduled.

Broader Physician Payment Reform Efforts Under Consideration

Policymakers have shown growing interest in policies to reform Medicare physician payments in recent years, such as raising or modifying the $20 million budget neutrality threshold and regularly adjusting physician payment rates to reflect growth in the Medicare Economic Index (MEI), a measure of medical practice cost inflation maintained by CMS. In 2025, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) recommended that CMS replace MACRA’s current schedule of physician payment rate updates with annual updates tied to the MEI. However, in 2026, MedPAC issued a narrower recommendation for a single, permanent increase of +0.5% above current law, with no underlying change to current statute.

On September 15, 2026, the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health held a legislative hearing in which it considered more than a dozen bills related to Medicare provider payments and other issues, including four bills that proposed physician payment changes such as budget neutrality reform and inflation-based updates to physician payment rates. Among the bills considered was the bipartisan Patients First Act of 2026, which would raise the budget neutrality threshold from $20 million to $57.64 million in 2028, with additional increases based on cumulative MEI growth every five years thereafter, and would prohibit budget neutrality cuts above -2.5% in a given year. Additionally, the bill would replace MACRA’s schedule of physician payment rate updates with annual adjustments based on the projected increase in the MEI minus one percentage point for most physicians beginning in 2027 (with an additional +0.5% increase each year for qualifying A-APM physicians), similar to the updates recommended by MedPAC in 2025, among other reforms.

The Patients First Act of 2026, which has attracted the support of physician groups and state medical associations, shares several provisions with another bill, the Provider Reimbursement Stability Act, which passed the House Ways and Means Committee in May 2026, and both bills have upwards of 60 bipartisan cosponsors. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has not yet provided a cost estimate of the Patients First Act, but CBO has estimated that similar budget neutrality provisions in the Provider Reimbursement Stability Act would increase federal spending by just under $5 billion from 2026-2036.

Other provisions in the Patients First Act, such as the annual inflation-based adjustment to physician payment rates, have not been scored, but would likely require a significantly larger increase in federal spending. CBO estimated that a draft provision for annual adjustments to physician payment rates based on a smaller share of projected MEI growth (75% in the first year and 10% in all subsequent years), which was considered for inclusion in the 2025 federal budget reconciliation bill, would have increased federal spending by roughly $8.9 billion from 2025-2034. By way of comparison, the final provision to increase physician payments by 2.5% for the 2026 calendar year was estimated to increase federal spending by roughly $1.9 billion over the same period.

Whether Congress will take action to forestall the physician payment cut for 2027 during the lame duck session or defer action until the new congressional session is unknown. While the new Congress will usher in many new members, including some physicians, broader interest in Medicare physician payment reform efforts is likely to continue.