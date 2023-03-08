March 16 Web Event: How are State Medicaid Programs Approaching the Unwinding of the Federal Continuous Enrollment Provision?

A Look at Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies in Place in Early 2023

KFF estimates that enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will have grown by 23.3 million enrollees, to nearly 95 million, by the end of March, when the federal continuous enrollment provision expires. Starting April 1, states can resume disenrollments, which have been paused since February 2020. Millions of beneficiaries are expected to be disenrolled over the next year, including some who are no longer eligible for Medicaid and others who still qualify but lose coverage due to administrative paperwork problems.

At 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 16, 2023, KFF will host an hour-long web briefing focused on how state Medicaid programs are approaching this unwinding of the continuous enrollment provision. States’ existing enrollment and renewal procedures and their differing approaches to the unwinding will have major impacts on Medicaid enrollees, state spending, and broader health coverage trends.

Jennifer Tolbert, an associate director of KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured, and Tricia Brooks, senior fellow at Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families (CCF), will present findings from KFF’s 21st annual survey of state Medicaid eligibility, enrollment, and renewal policies, conducted with CCF. The survey highlights actions states are taking to prepare for the unwinding and provides a snapshot of current state enrollment and renewal procedures.

Robin Rudowitz, a vice president at KFF and director of the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured, will moderate the briefing. A panel of federal and state experts will provide their perspectives. They include: