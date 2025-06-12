Walgreens and KFF’s Greater Than Campaign to Offer Free HIV/STD Testing in Stores on June 27

DEERFIELD, Ill. & SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 – Walgreens and Greater Than HIV/STDs, a public information campaign from KFF, are joining with health departments and community organizations to provide free rapid HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C testing at more than 575 Walgreens stores on June 27 for the nation’s largest National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) event.



With more than 415 local testing partners in nearly all states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, this year’s activation marks a record level of participation in the partnership’s 15-year history. Since 2011, KFF’s Greater Than HIV and Walgreens National HIV Community Partnership has provided more than 93,000 free HIV/STD tests through the in-store NHTD program.

“This year’s record-breaking National HIV Testing Day activation shows the power of public-private partnership,” KFF Senior Vice President Tina Hoff said. “Together with Walgreens and hundreds of community organizations from across the nation, we’re reaching more people than ever with free, fast HIV and STD testing—and expanding awareness about powerful new prevention tools like PrEP and doxy-PEP, along with advances in treatment.”

“The Greater Than campaign plays a vital role in reaching those in need with accessible information about the latest in HIV and STD testing, prevention and treatment,” said Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer, Walgreens. “All Walgreens pharmacists receive HIV prevention and destigmatization training, and about 3,000 of our specialty and community pharmacists have completed advanced training in HIV treatment and prevention. Partnering once again with KFF strengthens our ability to help patients access the care and support they need most.”

HIV and STD testing will be available on-site in a private area of the store or mobile unit administered by trained counselors with results available in 20 minutes or less. Information about the latest in prevention, including PrEP and doxy PEP, and advances in treatment will also be available.

With ongoing high rates of syphilis, including congenital syphilis (transmission during pregnancy or delivery), along with other STDs in the U.S., the activation expanded last year to include additional testing offerings.



More than 22,000 rapid HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C tests have been donated to support this year‘s activation by leading manufacturers, including Diagnostics Direct, NOWDiagnostics, OraSure Technologies, Chembio Diagnostics, and bioLytical Laboratories.



Click here for a list of participating Walgreens stores and testing hours. Appointments are not required.



To get out the word about the importance of HIV/STD testing throughout June, Mesmerize, a national advertising network, is donating time on 1,200 screens in 750 clinics and community organizations for Greater Than videos.

About Walgreens



Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) has a storied heritage of caring for communities for generations and proudly serves nearly 9 million customers and patients each day across its approximately 8,500 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and leading omni-channel platforms. Walgreens has approximately 220,000 team members, including nearly 90,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for retail pharmacy and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

Walgreens is the flagship U.S. brand of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. Its retail locations are a critical point of access and convenience in thousands of communities, with Walgreens pharmacists playing a greater role as part of the healthcare system and patients’ care teams than ever before. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy provides critical care and pharmacy services to millions of patients with rare disease states and complex, chronic conditions.

About KFF

KFF is the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism. Its mission is to serve as a nonpartisan source of information for policymakers, the media, the health policy community, and the public. KFF’s Greater Than HIV initiative is a leading public information response focused on HIV in the U.S. Through localized Greater Than HIV campaigns, KFF works with health departments and community partners to reach those most affected and in need with the latest on testing, prevention and treatment. This public-private partnership model helps extend the reach of limited resources in high need areas.