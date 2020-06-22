What happens if I want to quit a Marketplace health plan during the year?

It is important that you contact both the Marketplace and the health plan and let them know you no longer need coverage. In HealthCare.gov states, you can log into your Marketplace account, select the “terminate coverage” option, and enter the required information.

If you have a family policy and want to remove one person from the policy but keep coverage in effect for others, in HealthCare.gov states, log in to your Marketplace account, select the “reporting a life change” option, and enter the required information.

If you have questions about these changes, seek help from a Navigator or other trained in-person assister.

Making these changes through your Marketplace account will create a written record that you tried to end coverage.

Do not simply stop paying the premium for your Marketplace health plan as a way to terminate coverage. Nonpayment will eventually cause your coverage to end, but in the future, if you try to enroll in coverage again with that insurer, you might be prevented from doing so until you repay the missed premium.