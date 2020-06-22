menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Women’s Health

My husband would like to get a vasectomy but when I checked with our insurer, they told me that the plan would cover my sterilization without cost sharing but we would have to pay part of the costs for his procedure. What is the reason for that?

Contraceptives, including sterilization, are covered only for women as preventive services by ACA-compliant plans. Since sterilization for men is not considered a preventive service under the Affordable Care Act, federal law does not require plans to cover vasectomies.  However, seven states (Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington) require state regulated health insurance plans to cover vasectomies at no additional cost to the patient.  Check with your State Department of Insurance for more information.
View all questions about Women’s Health

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.