I’m 63 and about to retire. I’ll be offered a retiree health plan. Can I look for better coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace instead?

Yes. Most early retiree health plans are considered minimum essential coverage, and thus meet an individual’s requirement for coverage. However, if you want to obtain coverage through the Marketplace, you may do so, and if your income is at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level, you are eligible for premium tax credits. Eligibility for retiree coverage will not affect your eligibility for Marketplace coverage and subsidies.