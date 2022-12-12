2022 Women’s Health Survey

The 2022 KFF Women’s Health Survey (WHS) is the latest in a series of periodic surveys on women’s health conducted by KFF since 2001. Our WHS are nationally representative. The 2022 survey includes 6,442 people ages 18 to 64, including 5,201 females (self-reported sex at birth) and 1,241 males and was conducted from May 10, 2022, to June 7, 2022.

The survey’s objective is to better understand respondents’ experiences with contraception, potential barriers to health care access, and other issues related to reproductive health. The briefs and reports presented here explore women’s experiences, preferences, and coverage for contraception, preferences for an over-the-counter contraceptive pill, workplace benefits and family care responsibilities, access and affordability of care, and more.

