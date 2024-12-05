menu

A New Vision for Women’s Health Research: Transformative Change at the National Institutes of Health


A new National Academies committee study report, A New Vision for Women’s Health Research: Transformative Change at the National Institutes of Health, was co-chaired by Alina Salganicoff, senior vice president and director of women’s health policy. The report finds that while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has made important contributions that have led to major advances in women’s health research, the field needs a greater investment and a new structure to fill many gaps. The committee makes recommendations, including policy and program changes, at the NIH such as a new Institute for women’s health, a new fund to foster interdisciplinary and sex differences research, and ways to grow, support, and retain the women’s health workforce—along with increased funding to support those efforts.

