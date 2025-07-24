Where Americans Saw Information About Tax and Budget Legislation on Social Media, and False Measles Narratives Target Immigrants

Featured: In the Latest KFF Poll, Most Adults Say They Have Seen Information about the Tax and Budget Legislation on Social Media, Though Partisans Report Seeing Different Types of Content

The latest KFF poll finds that most adults say they have seen information about the recently passed tax and budget legislation on social media. A majority of adults (73%), including similar shares across partisans, say they saw information about the tax and budget bill, dubbed the “big beautiful bill” by President Trump, on social media in the past month. Facebook is the most common social media site with about half of all social media users saying they saw information about the tax and budget reconciliation bill on the site, followed by YouTube (33%), Instagram (24%), TikTok (23%), or on X, formerly known as Twitter (19%). Fewer adults who use social media report seeing information about the tax and budget bill on other social media apps or sites, including Reddit (11%), Truth Social (4%), Bluesky (2%), or Snapchat (2%).

There are striking partisan differences when it comes to the tone of the content people are seeing about the legislation on social media. About half of those who saw information about the bill on social media say most of the content they saw was in opposition to the tax and budget legislation, while about one in ten (11%) say the content was mostly in support of the legislation, and an additional four in ten (41%) say they saw a mix of both. However, given the partisan slant of most people’s social media feeds, Democrats are more than three times as likely as Republicans to say they saw content that was in opposition to the bill (76% vs. 21%). On the other hand, about one in four Republicans (26%) say the content they saw on social media was in support of the legislation, compared to just 3% of Democrats. Notably, about half of Republicans who saw information about the legislation on social media say the content they saw was a mix – perhaps reflecting the debate among Republican lawmakers leading up to the bill’s passing.