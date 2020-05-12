menu

Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder

Nearly 17 million adults (ages 18 and above) and an additional 3 million adolescents (age 12-17) reported having a major depressive disorder in the past year. Additionally, over 10 million adults (ages 18 and up) with any mental health illness had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year. Many people reported an unmet need for mental health or substance use disorder treatment.

To provide a better understanding of mental health and substance use disorder issues, this data collection pulls together state-level data on a variety of mental health and substance use disorder topics, including overall poor mental health status, mental illness and major depressive disorder, suicidal thoughts and suicide rates, opioid use and overdose, and dependence on alcohol or illicit drugs. Sources for these data include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). We will continue to add more state-level indicators on these topics in the coming months.

Use this page to start a custom report compiling data related to mental health and substance use disorder for a single state or multiple states.

Step 1: Choose from the selection of State Health Facts indicators below by clicking the “+” button next to indicators in the “Add to Custom State Report” column.

Step 2: Once you’ve selected the indicators to include, click “Select States” at the bottom of the page to choose the states to be included in the report.

Or, view individual indicators included in this collection by clicking the icon next to indicators in the “View Indicator” column.

Indicators in this Collection

Self-Reported Mental Health Status

Mental Illness

Adolescent Mental Illness

Suicidal Thoughts & Suicide Rates

Opioid Overdose Deaths

Drug Overdose Deaths

Alcohol & Drug Dependence, Abuse, and Treatment

About this Data Collection

A separate data collection, “Medicaid Behavioral Health Services Database”, contains information on the scope of Medicaid behavioral health benefits by state, including institutional care, outpatient services, and substance use disorder services and medication-assisted treatment (MAT).

