Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder

Nearly 17 million adults (ages 18 and above) and an additional 3 million adolescents (age 12-17) reported having a major depressive disorder in the past year. Additionally, over 10 million adults (ages 18 and up) with any mental health illness had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year. Many people reported an unmet need for mental health or substance use disorder treatment.
To provide a better understanding of mental health and substance use disorder issues, this data collection pulls together state-level data on a variety of mental health and substance use disorder topics, including overall poor mental health status, mental illness and major depressive disorder, suicidal thoughts and suicide rates, opioid use and overdose, and dependence on alcohol or illicit drugs. Sources for these data include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). We will continue to add more state-level indicators on these topics in the coming months.
Self-Reported Mental Health Status
Adults Reporting Poor Mental Health Status
Adults Reporting Poor Mental Health Status, by Gender
Adults Reporting Poor Mental Health Status, by Race/Ethnicity
Women Reporting Poor Mental Health Status, by Race/Ethnicity
Men Reporting Poor Mental Health Status, by Race/Ethnicity
Mental Illness
Adults Reporting Mental Illness in the Past Year
Individuals Reporting a Major Depressive Episode in the Past Year
Adults Reporting Unmet Need for Mental Health Treatment in the Past Year
Adults Reporting Unmet Need for Mental Health Treatment in the Past Year Because of Cost
Adults with Mental Illness in Past Year Who Did Not Receive Treatment
Adolescent Mental Illness
Adolescents Reporting a Major Depressive Episode in the Past Year by Gender
Adolescents Reporting a Major Depressive Episode in the Past Year Who Did Not Receive Treatment
Suicidal Thoughts & Suicide Rates
Opioid Overdose Deaths
Opioid Overdose Death Rates and All Drug Overdose Death Rates per 100,000 Population (Age-Adjusted)
Opioid Overdose Deaths and Opioid Overdose Deaths as a Percent of All Drug Overdose Deaths
Opioid Overdose Deaths by Type of Opioid
Opioid Overdose Deaths by Race/Ethnicity
Opioid Overdose Deaths by Age Group
Opioid Overdose Deaths by Gender
Drug Overdose Deaths
Alcohol & Drug Dependence, Abuse, and Treatment
Individuals Reporting Alcohol Dependence or Abuse in the Past Year
Individuals Reporting Illicit Drug Dependence or Abuse in the Past Year
Individuals Reporting Needing but Not Receiving Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year
Individuals Reporting Past Year Opioid Use Disorder
About this Data Collection
A separate data collection, “Medicaid Behavioral Health Services Database”, contains information on the scope of Medicaid behavioral health benefits by state, including institutional care, outpatient services, and substance use disorder services and medication-assisted treatment (MAT).