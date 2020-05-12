Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder

Nearly 17 million adults (ages 18 and above) and an additional 3 million adolescents (age 12-17) reported having a major depressive disorder in the past year. Additionally, over 10 million adults (ages 18 and up) with any mental health illness had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year. Many people reported an unmet need for mental health or substance use disorder treatment.



To provide a better understanding of mental health and substance use disorder issues, this data collection pulls together state-level data on a variety of mental health and substance use disorder topics, including overall poor mental health status, mental illness and major depressive disorder, suicidal thoughts and suicide rates, opioid use and overdose, and dependence on alcohol or illicit drugs. Sources for these data include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). We will continue to add more state-level indicators on these topics in the coming months.