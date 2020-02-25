The Public's Awareness Of and Concerns About Coronavirus
|Table A.1: Demographic Characteristics
|Age
|Gender
|Education
|Health status
|Percent who say…
|Total
|18–29
|30–49
|50–64
|65+
|Male
|Female
|High school or less
|Some college
|College+
|Excellent/
Very good/
Good
|Fair/
Poor
|They have heard “a lot” about the recent outbreak
|56%
|49%
|48%
|63%
|66%
|53%
|58%
|49%
|55%
|66%
|56%
|54%
|There have been cases of the Coronavirus diagnosed in the U.S.
|87
|80
|87
|90
|89
|87
|86
|82
|86
|94
|88
|85
|They are very or somewhat concerned that they or someone in their family will get sick from the Coronavirus
|43
|34
|40
|46
|54
|39
|47
|53
|39
|34
|39
|60
|They are very or somewhat concerned that the Coronavirus will have a negative impact on the U.S. economy
|57
|49
|55
|60
|63
|55
|59
|61
|55
|53
|54
|66
|They are very or somewhat concerned that there will be a widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus in the U.S.
|55
|40
|52
|64
|65
|50
|60
|61
|54
|49
|52
|69
|They have taken any individual actions (changed or cancelled travel or worn a protective mask) due to the Coronavirus
|19
|19
|20
|17
|18
|13
|24
|18
|21
|17
|18
|21