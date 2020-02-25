menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

The Public's Awareness Of and Concerns About Coronavirus

Cailey Muñana, Liz Hamel , Jennifer Kates , Josh Michaud , and Mollyann Brodie
Published: Feb 25, 2020

Table A.1: Demographic Characteristics
Age Gender Education Health status
Percent who say… Total 18–29 30–49 50–64 65+ Male Female High school or less Some college College+ Excellent/
Very good/
Good		 Fair/
Poor
They have heard “a lot” about the recent outbreak 56% 49% 48% 63% 66% 53% 58% 49% 55% 66% 56% 54%
There have been cases of the Coronavirus diagnosed in the U.S. 87 80 87 90 89 87 86 82 86 94 88 85
They are very or somewhat concerned that they or someone in their family will get sick from the Coronavirus 43 34 40 46 54 39 47 53 39 34 39 60
They are very or somewhat concerned that the Coronavirus will have a negative impact on the U.S. economy 57 49 55 60 63 55 59 61 55 53 54 66
They are very or somewhat concerned that there will be a widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus in the U.S. 55 40 52 64 65 50 60 61 54 49 52 69
They have taken any individual actions (changed or cancelled travel or worn a protective mask) due to the Coronavirus 19 19 20 17 18 13 24 18 21 17 18 21
Findings

Topics

Tags

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.