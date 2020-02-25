The Public's Awareness Of and Concerns About Coronavirus

Table A.1: Demographic Characteristics

Age Gender Education Health status

Percent who say… Total 18–29 30–49 50–64 65+ Male Female High school or less Some college College+ Excellent/

Very good/

Good Fair/

Poor

They have heard “a lot” about the recent outbreak 56% 49% 48% 63% 66% 53% 58% 49% 55% 66% 56% 54%

There have been cases of the Coronavirus diagnosed in the U.S. 87 80 87 90 89 87 86 82 86 94 88 85

They are very or somewhat concerned that they or someone in their family will get sick from the Coronavirus 43 34 40 46 54 39 47 53 39 34 39 60

They are very or somewhat concerned that the Coronavirus will have a negative impact on the U.S. economy 57 49 55 60 63 55 59 61 55 53 54 66

They are very or somewhat concerned that there will be a widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus in the U.S. 55 40 52 64 65 50 60 61 54 49 52 69