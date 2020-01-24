menu

The Hyde Amendment and Coverage for Abortion Services

Alina Salganicoff , Laurie Sobel , and Amrutha Ramaswamy
Published: Jan 24, 2020

Appendix Table 1: Medicaid Coverage of Women Ages 15-49, 2018
State Total Number of Women on Medicaid % of Women on Medicaid
U.S. Total          72,919,981          14,203,832 19%
Alabama            1,081,346                645,969 16%
Alaska                166,677                  88,941 20%
Arizona*            1,558,071                853,141 23%
Arkansas                659,541                353,644 27%
California            9,229,294            5,098,973 26%
Colorado            1,320,205                816,934 18%
Connecticut                761,268                476,444 23%
Delaware                204,347                127,383 23%
District of Columbia                194,931                119,346 24%
Florida            4,487,777            2,348,891 15%
Georgia            2,487,971            1,457,428 13%
Hawaii                292,847                194,264 16%
Idaho                382,674                224,566 12%
Illinois            2,868,999            1,824,309 19%
Indiana            1,459,627                945,764 17%
Iowa                662,368                443,309 20%
Kansas                627,734                410,253 12%
Kentucky                963,065                554,695 28%
Louisiana            1,047,863                530,407 31%
Maine                264,456                159,714 19%
Maryland            1,355,457                875,532 19%
Massachusetts            1,532,430                986,126 25%
Michigan            2,152,550            1,323,301 25%
Minnesota            1,208,425                840,309 19%
Mississippi                667,232                367,520 18%
Missouri            1,322,185                856,147 13%
Montana                217,036                124,497 21%
Nebraska                416,594                278,840 11%
Nevada                688,401                394,604 19%
New Hampshire                275,179                191,086 16%
New Jersey            1,957,006            1,301,237 16%
New Mexico                452,599                198,977 35%
New York            4,412,398            2,601,709 27%
North Carolina            2,330,766            1,351,540 15%
North Dakota                161,362                108,596 12%
Ohio            2,508,038            1,546,646 24%
Oklahoma                865,367                487,458 13%
Oregon                942,429                549,544 23%
Pennsylvania            2,699,101            1,727,129 22%
Rhode Island                229,017                142,839 24%
South Carolina            1,100,564                633,819 18%
South Dakota**                183,714                121,243 11%
Tennessee            1,513,470                846,831 20%
Texas            6,787,065            3,750,328 11%
Utah                766,707                524,307 9%
Vermont                126,041                  83,234 23%
Virginia            1,901,620            1,241,180 11%
Washington            1,707,866            1,063,613 21%
West Virginia                366,565                206,039 30%
Wisconsin            1,231,683                841,691 17%
Wyoming                120,053                  77,634 9%
NOTES: Numbers may not add up due to rounding. West Virginia and Maine have changed their policies about using State funds for Medicaid abortions since 2018.  West Virginia did use state funds to pay for non-Hyde Medicaid abortions up until November 2018.  In 2018, Maine followed the federal Hyde restrictions and did not use state funds to pay for abortion outside of the Hyde circumstances. Starting in 2020, Maine now pays for non-Hyde abortions services under Medicaid.
* Arizona follows Hyde restrictions despite court orders to fund all medically necessary abortion.
** South Dakota pays for abortion only in cases of life endangerment.
Gray shading indicates that states that are more restrictive than the federal Hyde standard.
Blue shading indicates states restricting Medicaid abortion coverage to Hyde Amendment rules.
SOURCE: KFF analysis based on the 2018 American Community Survey U.S. Census Bureau.
Appendix Table 2: Self-Reported Number of Covered Abortions Eligible for Federal Medicaid Funding –
FY2013 – FY2017                                    
State Claimed federal funding
for abortions		 Average number of abortions eligible for federal funding covered per year Follows Hyde Standards, Funding Only Cases
Involving Life Endangerment, Rape, and Incest
Alabama Yes 6.2 Yes
Alaska No 1.2 No
Arizona* Yes 3.8 Yes
Arkansas Yes 0.4 Yes
California No Not Reported1 No
Colorado Yes 26.62 Yes
Connecticut No Not Reported1 No
Delaware Yes 13.8 Yes
District of Columbia Yes 11.6 Yes
Florida Yes 9.33 Yes
Georgia Yes 3.22 Yes
Hawaii No Not Reported1 No
Idaho Yes 4.2 Yes
Illinois Yes 69.42 No
Indiana Yes 2.6 Yes
Iowa Not Applicable4 0 Yes
Kansas Yes 1.2 Yes
Kentucky Yes 4.2 Yes
Louisiana No 0.4 Yes
Maine** Yes 10.4 No
Maryland No 3.83 No
Massachusetts No Not Reported1 No
Michigan Yes 6.65 Yes
Minnesota Yes 2.6 No
Mississippi Yes 14.8 Yes
Missouri Yes 6 Yes
Montana Yes 0.6 No
Nebraska Unknown6 02 Yes
Nevada Yes 319 Yes
New Hampshire Yes 2.8 Yes
New Jersey No 8.87 No
New Mexico No Not Reported1 No
New York No Not Reported1 No
North Carolina No 4.22 Yes
North Dakota Yes 1.2 Yes
Ohio Yes 4.2 Yes
Oklahoma Yes 6.6 Yes
Oregon No Not Reported1 No
Pennsylvania Yes 717 Yes
Rhode Island Yes 38.58 Yes
South Carolina Yes 5.33 Yes
South Dakota Not Applicable4 0 No, More Restrictive than
Federal Standard
Tennessee Yes 23 Yes
Texas Yes 5.8 Yes
Utah Yes 0.4 Yes
Vermont Yes <109 No
Virginia Yes 8.4 Yes
Washington No Not Reported1 No
West Virginia*** No Not Reported1 Yes
Wisconsin No 2.62 Yes
Wyoming Not Applicable4 0 Yes
NOTES: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
* * Arizona follows Hyde restrictions despite court orders to fund all medically necessary abortion.
** Maine provides state funds for Medicaid coverage of  non-Hyde abortion, effective 2020.
*** West Virginia provided state funds for Medicaid coverage of  non-Hyde abortion before November 2018.
1 Could not provide information because state only uses state funds to pay for abortions, and, for example, does not require providers to report the circumstance for the abortion when requesting Medicaid payment.
2 Number is likely understated because, while the state reported paying for abortions through managed care, it could only provide information for abortions paid for fee-for-service. States are not required to report expenditures for individual managed care services for the purpose of claiming federal funding, and this information is not always readily available.
3 Could not report information for fiscal year 2017; average based on 4 years of information.
4 Reported paying for no abortions eligible for federal funding over the time period.States that did not claim federal funding for abortions and reported “No” covered federally funded abortions or all abortions (depending on state policy) through state funds.
5 Could not report managed care information for fiscal years 2013 and 2014.
6 Did not pay for any abortions through fee-for-service, but could not provide managed care information due to a change in managed care contracts. However, the state said that if it did pay for abortions through managed care, it would have claimed federal funding.
7 Could not report information on abortions in the case of life endangerment.
8 Could not report data for fiscal year 2013; average based on 4 years of information.
9 Reported paying for fewer than 10 abortions eligible for federal funding during the time of the survey, but provided no further details.
SOURCE: U.S. Government Accountability Office analysis of state survey responses, CMS Action Needed to Ensure Compliance with Abortion Coverage Requirements, January 2019; “H.P. 594”, 129th Maine Legislature, Reg. Sess. 2019
