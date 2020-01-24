The Hyde Amendment and Coverage for Abortion Services
|Appendix Table 1: Medicaid Coverage of Women Ages 15-49, 2018
|State
|Total
|Number of Women on Medicaid
|% of Women on Medicaid
|U.S. Total
|72,919,981
|14,203,832
|19%
|Alabama
|1,081,346
|645,969
|16%
|Alaska
|166,677
|88,941
|20%
|Arizona*
|1,558,071
|853,141
|23%
|Arkansas
|659,541
|353,644
|27%
|California
|9,229,294
|5,098,973
|26%
|Colorado
|1,320,205
|816,934
|18%
|Connecticut
|761,268
|476,444
|23%
|Delaware
|204,347
|127,383
|23%
|District of Columbia
|194,931
|119,346
|24%
|Florida
|4,487,777
|2,348,891
|15%
|Georgia
|2,487,971
|1,457,428
|13%
|Hawaii
|292,847
|194,264
|16%
|Idaho
|382,674
|224,566
|12%
|Illinois
|2,868,999
|1,824,309
|19%
|Indiana
|1,459,627
|945,764
|17%
|Iowa
|662,368
|443,309
|20%
|Kansas
|627,734
|410,253
|12%
|Kentucky
|963,065
|554,695
|28%
|Louisiana
|1,047,863
|530,407
|31%
|Maine
|264,456
|159,714
|19%
|Maryland
|1,355,457
|875,532
|19%
|Massachusetts
|1,532,430
|986,126
|25%
|Michigan
|2,152,550
|1,323,301
|25%
|Minnesota
|1,208,425
|840,309
|19%
|Mississippi
|667,232
|367,520
|18%
|Missouri
|1,322,185
|856,147
|13%
|Montana
|217,036
|124,497
|21%
|Nebraska
|416,594
|278,840
|11%
|Nevada
|688,401
|394,604
|19%
|New Hampshire
|275,179
|191,086
|16%
|New Jersey
|1,957,006
|1,301,237
|16%
|New Mexico
|452,599
|198,977
|35%
|New York
|4,412,398
|2,601,709
|27%
|North Carolina
|2,330,766
|1,351,540
|15%
|North Dakota
|161,362
|108,596
|12%
|Ohio
|2,508,038
|1,546,646
|24%
|Oklahoma
|865,367
|487,458
|13%
|Oregon
|942,429
|549,544
|23%
|Pennsylvania
|2,699,101
|1,727,129
|22%
|Rhode Island
|229,017
|142,839
|24%
|South Carolina
|1,100,564
|633,819
|18%
|South Dakota**
|183,714
|121,243
|11%
|Tennessee
|1,513,470
|846,831
|20%
|Texas
|6,787,065
|3,750,328
|11%
|Utah
|766,707
|524,307
|9%
|Vermont
|126,041
|83,234
|23%
|Virginia
|1,901,620
|1,241,180
|11%
|Washington
|1,707,866
|1,063,613
|21%
|West Virginia
|366,565
|206,039
|30%
|Wisconsin
|1,231,683
|841,691
|17%
|Wyoming
|120,053
|77,634
|9%
|NOTES: Numbers may not add up due to rounding. West Virginia and Maine have changed their policies about using State funds for Medicaid abortions since 2018. West Virginia did use state funds to pay for non-Hyde Medicaid abortions up until November 2018. In 2018, Maine followed the federal Hyde restrictions and did not use state funds to pay for abortion outside of the Hyde circumstances. Starting in 2020, Maine now pays for non-Hyde abortions services under Medicaid.
* Arizona follows Hyde restrictions despite court orders to fund all medically necessary abortion.
** South Dakota pays for abortion only in cases of life endangerment.
Gray shading indicates that states that are more restrictive than the federal Hyde standard.
Blue shading indicates states restricting Medicaid abortion coverage to Hyde Amendment rules.
SOURCE: KFF analysis based on the 2018 American Community Survey U.S. Census Bureau.
|Appendix Table 2: Self-Reported Number of Covered Abortions Eligible for Federal Medicaid Funding –
FY2013 – FY2017
|State
|Claimed federal funding
for abortions
|Average number of abortions eligible for federal funding covered per year
|Follows Hyde Standards, Funding Only Cases
Involving Life Endangerment, Rape, and Incest
|Alabama
|Yes
|6.2
|Yes
|Alaska
|No
|1.2
|No
|Arizona*
|Yes
|3.8
|Yes
|Arkansas
|Yes
|0.4
|Yes
|California
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|Colorado
|Yes
|26.62
|Yes
|Connecticut
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|Delaware
|Yes
|13.8
|Yes
|District of Columbia
|Yes
|11.6
|Yes
|Florida
|Yes
|9.33
|Yes
|Georgia
|Yes
|3.22
|Yes
|Hawaii
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|Idaho
|Yes
|4.2
|Yes
|Illinois
|Yes
|69.42
|No
|Indiana
|Yes
|2.6
|Yes
|Iowa
|Not Applicable4
|0
|Yes
|Kansas
|Yes
|1.2
|Yes
|Kentucky
|Yes
|4.2
|Yes
|Louisiana
|No
|0.4
|Yes
|Maine**
|Yes
|10.4
|No
|Maryland
|No
|3.83
|No
|Massachusetts
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|Michigan
|Yes
|6.65
|Yes
|Minnesota
|Yes
|2.6
|No
|Mississippi
|Yes
|14.8
|Yes
|Missouri
|Yes
|6
|Yes
|Montana
|Yes
|0.6
|No
|Nebraska
|Unknown6
|02
|Yes
|Nevada
|Yes
|319
|Yes
|New Hampshire
|Yes
|2.8
|Yes
|New Jersey
|No
|8.87
|No
|New Mexico
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|New York
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|North Carolina
|No
|4.22
|Yes
|North Dakota
|Yes
|1.2
|Yes
|Ohio
|Yes
|4.2
|Yes
|Oklahoma
|Yes
|6.6
|Yes
|Oregon
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|Pennsylvania
|Yes
|717
|Yes
|Rhode Island
|Yes
|38.58
|Yes
|South Carolina
|Yes
|5.33
|Yes
|South Dakota
|Not Applicable4
|0
|No, More Restrictive than
Federal Standard
|Tennessee
|Yes
|23
|Yes
|Texas
|Yes
|5.8
|Yes
|Utah
|Yes
|0.4
|Yes
|Vermont
|Yes
|<109
|No
|Virginia
|Yes
|8.4
|Yes
|Washington
|No
|Not Reported1
|No
|West Virginia***
|No
|Not Reported1
|Yes
|Wisconsin
|No
|2.62
|Yes
|Wyoming
|Not Applicable4
|0
|Yes
|NOTES: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
* * Arizona follows Hyde restrictions despite court orders to fund all medically necessary abortion.
** Maine provides state funds for Medicaid coverage of non-Hyde abortion, effective 2020.
*** West Virginia provided state funds for Medicaid coverage of non-Hyde abortion before November 2018.
1 Could not provide information because state only uses state funds to pay for abortions, and, for example, does not require providers to report the circumstance for the abortion when requesting Medicaid payment.
2 Number is likely understated because, while the state reported paying for abortions through managed care, it could only provide information for abortions paid for fee-for-service. States are not required to report expenditures for individual managed care services for the purpose of claiming federal funding, and this information is not always readily available.
3 Could not report information for fiscal year 2017; average based on 4 years of information.
4 Reported paying for no abortions eligible for federal funding over the time period.States that did not claim federal funding for abortions and reported “No” covered federally funded abortions or all abortions (depending on state policy) through state funds.
5 Could not report managed care information for fiscal years 2013 and 2014.
6 Did not pay for any abortions through fee-for-service, but could not provide managed care information due to a change in managed care contracts. However, the state said that if it did pay for abortions through managed care, it would have claimed federal funding.
7 Could not report information on abortions in the case of life endangerment.
8 Could not report data for fiscal year 2013; average based on 4 years of information.
9 Reported paying for fewer than 10 abortions eligible for federal funding during the time of the survey, but provided no further details.
SOURCE: U.S. Government Accountability Office analysis of state survey responses, CMS Action Needed to Ensure Compliance with Abortion Coverage Requirements, January 2019; “H.P. 594”, 129th Maine Legislature, Reg. Sess. 2019