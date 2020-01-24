The Hyde Amendment and Coverage for Abortion Services

NOTES: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

* * Arizona follows Hyde restrictions despite court orders to fund all medically necessary abortion.

** Maine provides state funds for Medicaid coverage of non-Hyde abortion, effective 2020.

*** West Virginia provided state funds for Medicaid coverage of non-Hyde abortion before November 2018.

1 Could not provide information because state only uses state funds to pay for abortions, and, for example, does not require providers to report the circumstance for the abortion when requesting Medicaid payment.

2 Number is likely understated because, while the state reported paying for abortions through managed care, it could only provide information for abortions paid for fee-for-service. States are not required to report expenditures for individual managed care services for the purpose of claiming federal funding, and this information is not always readily available.

3 Could not report information for fiscal year 2017; average based on 4 years of information.

4 Reported paying for no abortions eligible for federal funding over the time period.States that did not claim federal funding for abortions and reported “No” covered federally funded abortions or all abortions (depending on state policy) through state funds.

5 Could not report managed care information for fiscal years 2013 and 2014.

6 Did not pay for any abortions through fee-for-service, but could not provide managed care information due to a change in managed care contracts. However, the state said that if it did pay for abortions through managed care, it would have claimed federal funding.

7 Could not report information on abortions in the case of life endangerment.

8 Could not report data for fiscal year 2013; average based on 4 years of information.

9 Reported paying for fewer than 10 abortions eligible for federal funding during the time of the survey, but provided no further details.

SOURCE: U.S. Government Accountability Office analysis of state survey responses, CMS Action Needed to Ensure Compliance with Abortion Coverage Requirements, January 2019; “H.P. 594”, 129th Maine Legislature, Reg. Sess. 2019