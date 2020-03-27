State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus

Sources

For sources and more information on sick leave policies see: Kaiser Family Foundation, Paid Family and Sick Leave in the U.S., January 2020 and National Partnership of Women & Families, Paid Sick Days – State and District Statutes, October 2019.

ALABAMA

3/13 Public Health Emergency: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/03/state-of-emergency-coronavirus-covid-19/

3/17, 3/19, 3/20, 3/26 School Closures, Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurants Limits: http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/legal/assets/order-adph-cov-gatherings-031720.pdf; https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/03/Alabama-State-Health-Officer-Statewide-Social-Distancing-Order-3.19.20.pdf; https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/03/Amended-Statewide-Social-Distancing-SHO-Order-3.20.2020-1.pdf; http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/legal/assets/soe-covid19-instruction-032620.pdf

3/18 Primary Election Postponement: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/03/governor-ivey-announces-new-primary-runoff-election-date/

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54029

ALASKA

3/3 Early Rx Refill: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-03.pdf; https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/Portals/11/Pub/INS_B20-04.pdf

3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/COVID-19-Disaster-Packet.pdf

3/13, 3/20 School Closures: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/03202020-SOA-COVID-19-Health-Mandate-008.pdf

3/17, 3/23 Stay At Home Order: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/03172020-SOA-COVID-19-Health-Mandate-004.pdf, https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/03232020-SOA-COVID-19-Health-Mandate-010.pdf

3/17 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/03172020-SOA-COVID-19-Health-Mandate-003.pdf

3/20, 3/23 Non-Essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/03202020-SOA-COVID-19-Health-Mandate-007.pdf, https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/03232020-SOA-COVID-19-Health-Mandate-009.pdf

ARIZONA

3/11 Emergency Declaration / Public Health Emergency: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/declaraton_0.pdf; https://azgovernor.gov/governor/video/governor-doug-ducey-declares-public-health-emergency-covid-19

3/16, 3/20 School Closures: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/blog/2020/03/open-letter-arizona-families-educators-school-leaders-and-education-march-20-2020

3/19 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/eo_2020-09_1.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54034

ARKANSAS

3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/executiveOrders/EO_20-03._.pdf

3/15, 3/20 School Closure, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/pdf/Directive_03.19.2020_final.pdf

3/26 Large Gatherings Ban: https://governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/executiveOrders/EO_20-10._.pdf

CALIFORNIA

3/11 Emergency Declaration: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/3.4.20-Coronavirus-SOE-Proclamation.pdf

Marketplace SEP: https://www.coveredca.com/news/pdfs/Special_Enrollment_Period_for_State_Subsidy_or_Penalty_Fact_Sheet.pdf

3/12 Executive Order mandating compliance with state guidance: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/3.12.20-EO-N-25-20-COVID-19.pdf

3/16 Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/cdph-guidance-gatherings-covid19-transmission-prevention-03-16-2020.pdf

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Coronavirus%20Disease%202019%20and%20Food%20Beverage%20Other%20Services%20-%20AOL.pdf

3/18 Early Rx refill: http://www.insurance.ca.gov/0250-insurers/0300-insurers/0200-bulletins/bulletin-notices-commiss-opinion/upload/CDI-Emergency-Notification-Filing-Requirements-COVID-19-3-18-2020.pdf

3/19 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closures: https://covid19.ca.gov/img/Executive-Order-N-33-20.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54030

COLORADO

3/9 Early Rx Refill: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_9Z6CVhzAxNNxUWBKeAfVHgfr3mXQB_T/view

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.colorado.gov/governor/news/gov-polis-provides-update-states-response-covid-19

Paid Sick Leave: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, 7 CCR 1103-10 (2020), Colorado Health Emergency Leave with Pay (“Colorado HELP”) Rules.

3/16, 3/19 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/atoms/files/Bars%20Restaurants%20PH%20order.pdf; https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6815440/Updated-Bars-Restaurants-PH-Order-31920.pdf

3/18 School Closures: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ecMEQj3F3qeEl3qNMtLkAlk3ya3FbVH3/view

3/19 Marketplace SEP: https://connectforhealthco.com/get-started/covid-19-support/

3/26 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54063

3/26 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closure, Large Gatherings Ban: https://covid19.colorado.gov/sites/covid19/files/Updated%20Public%20Health%20Order%20-%20Authorized%20Business.32620.pdf; https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O1EDCY6-A6QBKxzDImCSF8bBBdOOI3Km/view

CONNECTICUT

3/10 Civil Preparedness Emergency / Public Health Emergency: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/News/20200310-declaration-of-civil-preparedness-and-public-health-emergency.pdf?la=en; https://portal.ct.gov/Office-of-the-Governor/News/Press-Releases/2020/03-2020/Governor-Lamont-Coronavirus-Update-March-10-2020-3PM

3/11, 3/15, 3/23 School Closures: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7L.pdf?la=en

3/16, 3/26 Large Gatherings Ban: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7N.pdf?la=en

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7D.pdf?la=en, https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7N.pdf?la=en

3/17 Marketplace SEP: https://learn.accesshealthct.com/

3/19 Primary Election Postponement: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7G.pdf?la=en

3/20 Non-Essential Business Closures: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7H.pdf?la=en

3/27 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54075

DELAWARE

3/9 Early Rx Refill: https://news.delaware.gov/files/2020/03/Domestic-and-Foreign-Insurers-Bulletin-No.-115-Coverage-for-COVID-19-Coronavirus.pdf

3/12, 3/23 Emergency Declarations: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/State-of-Emergency_03122020.pdf, https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Public-Health-Emergency-Order-03.23.20.pdf

3/13, 3/23 School Closures: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Letter-to-Schools-03.23.2020.pdf

3/16, 3/18 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Second-Modification-to-the-State-of-Emergency.pdf

3/22 Stay At Home Order: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Fifth-Modification-to-State-of-Emergency-03222020.pdf

3/22 Non-Essential Business Closures: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Fourth-Modification-to-State-of-Emergency-03222020.pdf

3/23 Waive Prior Auth: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Public-Health-Emergency-Order-03.23.20.pdf

3/24 Primary Election Postponement: https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/Sixth-Modification-to-State-of-Emergency-03242020.pdf

3/27 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54072

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

3/11 Emergency Declaration / Public Health Emergency: https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/MO.DeclarationofPublicEmergency03.11.20.pdf; https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/MO.DeclarationofPublicHealthEmergency03.11.20.pdf

3/12: Cost-Sharing Waiver (Treatment), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://disb.dc.gov/sites/default/files/u65602/Order-re-Emergency-Response-to-COVID-19-03.20.2020-sec.pdf

Marketplace SEP: https://dchealthlink.com/individuals/life-changes

3/20 School Closures: https://twitter.com/dcpublicschools/status/1241081893656956931/photo/1

3/20 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/u23/Mayor%60s%20Order%202020-51.pdf

3/24 Non-Essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban: https://mayor.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mayormb/release_content/attachments/Mayor%27s%20Order%202020-053%20Closure%20of%20Non-Essential%20Businesses%20and%20Prohibiti….pdf

FLORIDA

3/1 Public Health Emergency: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-51.pdf; http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/_documents/declaration-of-public-health-emergency-covid-19-3.1.20.pdf

3/9 Emergency Declaration: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-52.pdf

3/10 Early Rx Refill: https://www.floir.com/siteDocuments/OIR-20-02M.pdf

3/16 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/downloads/fl-section-1135-appvl.pdf

3/17 School Closures: http://www.fldoe.org/newsroom/latest-news/florida-department-of-education-announces-additional-guidance-for-the-2019-20-school-year.stml

3/17, 3/20 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://s33330.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-68.pdf; https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-71.pdf

3/23, 3/24 Stay At Home Order: https://s33330.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/20-82.pdf

GEORGIA

3/14 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders-0/2020-executive-orders

3/14 Primary Election Postponement: https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/secretary_of_state_raffensperger_postpones_the_presidential_preference_primary

3/16, 3/26 School Closures: [3/26 #20.02] https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders

3/20 Early Rx Refill: [3/20 #20.02] https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders

3/23 Stay At Home Order, Bar/Restaurant Limits: [3/23 #20.01] https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders

HAWAII

3/4 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2003020-GOV-Emergency-Proclamation_COVID-19.pdf

3/15 School Closures: http://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/DOE%20Forms/Emergencies/2020-03-15-Spring-Break-Extension-All-Schools-LTP.pdf; http://www.hawaiipublicschools.org/DOE%20Forms/Emergencies/2020-3-18-COVID-19-Update-RemoteWork.pdf

3/17, 3/21, 3/23 Stay At Home Order, Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/latest-news/proper-use-of-covid-19-tests-imperative-there-is-a-current-shortage-of-hand-sanitizers-and-toilet-paper-in-hawaii-in-part-because-of-the-publics-over-reaction-to-covid-19-the-hawai/; https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2003152-ATG_Second-Supplementary-Proclamation-for-COVID-19-signed.pdf; https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2003162-ATG_Third-Supplementary-Proclamation-for-COVID-19-signed.pdf

3/26 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54064

IDAHO

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2020/03/covid-19-declaration.pdf

3/19, 3/25 Stay At Home Order: https://www.co.blaine.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/11082/English-and-Spanish-Press-Release-Shelter-in-Place-Order?bidId=; https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/127/2020/03/statewide-stay-home-order_032520.pdf

3/25 School Closure: https://www.sde.idaho.gov/

3/25 Large Gatherings, Non-essential Business Closure, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/127/2020/03/statewide-stay-home-order_032520.pdf

3/26 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54065

ILLINOIS

3/9 Disaster Proclamation: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21220

3/13 School Closures: https://www2.illinois.gov/Documents/ExecOrders/2020/ExecutiveOrder-2020-05.pdf; https://www2.illinois.gov/Documents/ExecOrders/2020/ExecutiveOrder-2020-06.pdf

3/20 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www2.illinois.gov/Documents/ExecOrders/2020/ExecutiveOrder-2020-10.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54039

INDIANA

3/6 Public Health Emergency: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-announces-first-coronavirus-case-declares-public-health-emergency/

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-announces-more-steps-to-slow-the-spread-of-covid-19/

3/19 School Closures: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-takes-more-actions-to-protect-hoosiers-during-public-emergency/

3/20 Primary Election Postponement: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/EO_20-07_Rescheduling_Primary.pdf

3/23 Stay At Home Order, Non-essential Business Closure, Large Gatherings: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Executive_Order_20-08_Stay_at_Home.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54052

IOWA

3/9 Proclamation of Disaster Emergency: https://idph.iowa.gov/News/ArtMID/646/ArticleID/158298/Gov-Reynolds-signs-Disaster-Proclamation-Following-Additional-COVID-19-Cases-in-Iowa-3920

3/17 Large Gatherings, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/COVID-19_Guidance-For-Food-Industry_03172020_1.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54051

3/26 Non-essential Business Closure: https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Public%20Health%20Proclamation%20-%202020.03.26.pdf

KANSAS

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.kansas.gov/governor-issues-emergency-declaration-for-covid-19/

3/17 School Closures: https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-07-Executed.pdf

3/17, 3/24 Large Gatherings, Bar/Restaurant Limits: :https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/20-04-Executed.pdf; https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-14-Executed.pdf

3/23 Stay At Home Order: https://khap2.kdhe.state.ks.us/NewsRelease/PDFs/3-23-2020%20Updates.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54054

KENTUCKY

3/6 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200306_Executive-Order_2020-215.pdf

3/9 Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200309_Executive-Order_2020-220.pdf

Paid Sick Leave: Kentucky Senate, Senate Bill 282, March 2020.

3/16 School Closures: https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=GovernorBeshear&prId=87

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200316_Order_Restaurant-Closure.pdf

3/16 Primary Election Postponement: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200316_Executive-Order_2020-236_Elections.pdf

3/19 Large Gatherings Ban: https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/20-04-Executed.pdf

3/23 Non-essential Business Closure: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200322_Executive-Order_2020-246_Retail.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54059

LOUISIANA

3/11 Public Health Emergency: https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2400

3/13 School Closures: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/ExecutiveOrders/No.27-Additional-Measures-Covid-19-Public-Health-Emergency.pdf

3/13 Primary Election Postponement: https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2406

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/ExecutiveOrders/JBE-EO-30.pdf

3/17 Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.ldi.la.gov/docs/default-source/documents/legaldocs/rules/rule36-cur-patientprotections?utm_source=Consumer+Press+Release&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=3-18-20+Emergency+Rule+36

3/22 Large Gatherings Ban, Stay At Home Order: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2020/JBE-33-2020.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54038

MAINE

3/12 Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.maine.gov/pfr/insurance/legal/bulletins/pdf/442.pdf

3/15 Proclamation of Civil Emergency: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/Proclamation%20of%20State%20of%20Civil%20Emergency%20To%20Further%20Protect%20Public%20Health.pdf

3/18 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/sites/maine.gov.governor.mills/files/inline-files/Executive%20Order%20to%20Protect%20Public%20Health%20.pdf

3/24 Non-essential Business Closure: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-orders-further-steps-protect-public-health-2020-03-24

MARYLAND

3/5 Emergency Declaration; Catastrophic Health Emergency: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Proclamation-COVID-19.pdf

3/6, 3/10 Free Vaccine, Early Rx Refill: https://insurance.maryland.gov/Insurer/Documents/bulletins/Bulletin-20-05-Covid-19.pdf; https://insurance.maryland.gov/Insurer/Documents/bulletins/20-06-Covid-19-FollowUp.pdf

3/13 Marketplace SEP: https://www.marylandhbe.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Coronavirus-Press-Release.pdf

3/16 Large Gatherings: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Amending-Gatherings.pdf

3/16 School Closures: https://news.maryland.gov/msde/state-superintendent-salmon-announces-temporary-closure-of-maryland-public-schools/

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Executive-Order-Amending-Large-Gatherings.pdf

3/17 Primary Election Postponement: https://governor.maryland.gov/2020/03/17/governor-hogan-issues-proclamation-to-postpone-april-28-primary-implement-vote-by-mail-system-to-fill-7th-congressional-district-seat/

3/23 Non-essential Business Closure: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Gatherings-THIRD-AMENDED-3.23.20.pdf

3/26 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54062

MASSACHUSETTS

3/6 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Treatment), Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth: https://www.mass.gov/doc/bulletin-2020-02-addressing-covid-19-coronavirus-testing-and-treatment-issued-362020/download

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.mass.gov/executive-orders/no-591-declaration-of-a-state-of-emergency-to-respond-to-covid-19

3/11 Marketplace SEP: https://www.mahealthconnector.org/massachusetts-health-connector-offers-extended-enrollment-for-uninsured-individuals-to-ease-coronavirus-fears

3/15 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.mass.gov/doc/march-16-2020-large-gathering-at-25-people-order/download

3/15 School Closures: https://www.mass.gov/doc/march-16-2020-k-12-school-closing-order/download

3/23 Non-essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings: https://www.mass.gov/doc/march-23-2020-essential-services-and-revised-gatherings-order/download

3/26 Early Rx Refill: https://www.mass.gov/doc/bulletin-2020-06-administration-of-precription-drug-benefits-during-covid-19-coronavirus-public/download

3/26 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54066

MICHIGAN

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90640-521365–,00.html

3/16 School Closures: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-521890–,00.html

3/17 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-521789–,00.html

3/23 Stay At Home Order, Non-essential Business Closure, Large Gatherings: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-522626–,00.html

MINNESOTA

3/13 Peacetime Emergency: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-01_tcm1055-422957.pdf

3/15 School Closures: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-02%20Final_tcm1055-423084.pdf

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/2020_03_16_EO_20_04_Bars_Restaurants_tcm1055-423380.pdf

3/25 Stay At Home Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-20%20FINAL_tcm1055-424864.pdf

3/27 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54071

MISSISSIPPI

3/14 Emergency Declaration: https://twitter.com/tatereeves/status/1238892775552225281/photo/2

3/19 School Closures: https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education-Publications/ExecutiveOrders/1460.pdf

3/20 Primary Election Postponement: https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education-Publications/ExecutiveOrders/1461.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54037

3/24 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education-Publications/ExecutiveOrders/1463.pdf

MISSOURI

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Library/Reference/Orders/2020/20-02.pdf

3/21 School Closures: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/social-distancing-order.pdf

3/21 Large Gatherings, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/social-distancing-order.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54060

MONTANA

3/12 Emergency Declaration: http://governor.mt.gov/Portals/16/docs/2020EOs/EO-02-2020_COVID-19%20Emergency%20Declaration.pdf?ver=2020-03-13-103433-047

3/15 School Closures: http://governor.mt.gov/pressroom/governor-bullock-directs-the-closure-of-public-k-12-schools-for-two-weeks-strongly-recommends-social-distancing-measures-to-slow-the-spread-of-covid-19

3/20 Bar/Restaurant Limits: http://governor.mt.gov/Portals/16/Directive%20on%20Bars%20and%20Restaurants.pdf?ver=2020-03-20-101314-937

3/24 Large Gatherings Ban, School Closure Extension: http://governor.mt.gov/Portals/16/Closure%20Extensions%20and%20Social%20Distancing.pdf?ver=2020-03-24-164313-497

3/26 Stay at Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closure, Large Gatherings Ban: https://covid19.mt.gov/Portals/223/Documents/Stay%20at%20Home%20Directive.pdf?ver=2020-03-26-173332-177

NEBRASKA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.dropbox.com/s/64xel8oha2gw22h/2020%20State%20of%20Emergency%20-%20Coronavirus%20.pdf?dl=0

3/19 Large Gatherings Ban, School Closures: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sk95elfp6bnefsv/DHM%203.19.2020.pdf?dl=0

3/25 Large Gatherings Ban, School Closures: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ade9iruczk87wxk/DHM%203.25.2020.pdf?dl=0

NEVADA

3/5 Free Vaccine: http://gov.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/govnewnvgov/Content/News/Press/2020/2020-03-05.DOI%20Emergency%20Regulations%20re%20COVID-19.pdf

3/13 Emergency Declaration: http://gov.nv.gov/News/Press/2020/Governor_Sisolak_Declares_State_of_Emergency_in_Response_to_COVID-19/

3/15 Large Gatherings Ban, School Closures: http://gov.nv.gov/News/Press/2020/Governor_Sisolak_Updates_Public_on_State_Action_and_Guidance_Regarding_COVID-19/; http://gov.nv.gov/News/Emergency_Orders/2020/COVID-19_Declaration_of_Emergency_Directive_001_Closing_K-12_Schools/

3/17 Bar/Restaurant Limits: http://gov.nv.gov/News/Press/2020/Governor_Sisolak_Announces_COVID-19_Risk_Mitigation_Initiatives/

3/17 Marketplace SEP: https://d1q4hslcl8rmbx.cloudfront.net/assets/uploads/2020/03/SSHIX-ECSEP-Press-Release-FINAL-3.17.20.pdf

3/19 Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sk95elfp6bnefsv/DHM%203.19.2020.pdf?dl=0

3/20 Non-essential Business Closures: http://gov.nv.gov/News/Emergency_Orders/2020/2020-03-20_-_COVID-19_Declaration_of_Emergency_Directive_003/

3/24 Large Gatherings Ban: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/03.24-PUBLIC-GATHERING-DIRECTIVE_.pdf

NEW HAMPSHIRE

3/10 Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/press-2020/documents/health-care-coronovirus-order.pdf

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/orders-2020/documents/2020-04.pdf

3/15 School Closures: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/emergency-orders/documents/emergency-order-1.pdf

3/16 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/emergency-orders/documents/emergency-order-2.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54031

3/24 Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/emergency-orders/documents/emergency-order-16.pdf

3/26 Stay at Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closures: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/emergency-orders/documents/emergency-order-17-1.pdf

3/27 School Closures: https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/emergency-orders/documents/emergency-order-19.pdf

NEW JERSEY

3/9 Emergency Declaration, Public Health Emergency: https://nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-103.pdf

3/16 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-104.pdf

3/16 School Closures: https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562020/approved/20200316f.shtml

3/21 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Retail Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban: https://nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-107.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54033

NEW MEXICO

3/11 Public Health Emergency, Cost-Sharing Waiver (Treatment): http://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Executive-Order-2020-004.pdf

3/13 Cost-Sharing Waiver (Treatment): https://www.osi.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Governor-Press-Release.pdf; https://www.osi.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TPA-letter_20200313.pdf

3/13, 3/27 School Closures: https://www.governor.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/MLG_EO_2020_012.pdf

3/15 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2020/03/15/health-secretary-to-amend-public-health-order-adding-new-restrictions-to-public-gatherings/

3/16 Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.governor.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/AMENDED-PUBLIC-HEALTH-ORDER.pdf

3/23 Non-Essential Retail Business Closures: https://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-DOH-Order-fv.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54032

NEW YORK

3/3, 3/13 Free Vaccine: https://www.dfs.ny.gov/industry_guidance/circular_letters/cl2020_03; https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-new-directive-requiring-new-york-insurers-waive-cost-sharing; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/re62_57_text.pdf; https://www.dfs.ny.gov/reports_and_publications/press_releases/pr202003131;

3/7 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/EO_202.pdf

3/14 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/no-2023-continuing-temporary-suspension-and-modification-laws-relating-disaster-emergency

3/16 Marketplace SEP: https://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/news/press-release-ny-state-health-and-new-york-state-department-financial-services-announce-special

3/16 School Closures: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/EO%20202.4.pdf

3/17 Paid Sick Leave: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-three-way-agreement-legislature-paid-sick-leave-bill-provide-immediate

3/20 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-new-york-state-pause-executive-order

Paid Sick Leave: NC 34 Staff, Binghamton Homepage, Cuomo proposes paid sick leave for those in quarantine, March 2020.

3/26 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54067

NORTH CAROLINA

3/10 Emergency Declaration: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO116-SOE-COVID-19.pdf

3/14, 3/23, 3/27 Large Gatherings Ban, School Closures: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO120.pdf; https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO121-Stay-at-Home-Order-3.pdf

3/14 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO118.pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54036

3/27 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closures: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO121-Stay-at-Home-Order-3.pdf

NORTH DAKOTA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/EO%202020-03.pdf

3/15 School Closures: https://www.governor.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/executive-orders/Executive%20Order%202020-10.pdf

3/19 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/executive-orders/Executive%20Order%202020-06.pdf

3/24 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54046

OHIO

3/9 Emergency Declaration: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OHOOD/2020/03/09/file_attachments/1396418/Executive%202020-01D.pdf

3/12 School Closures: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/news-releases-news-you-can-use/governor-dewine-announces-school-closures

3/15 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OHOOD/2020/03/15/file_attachments/1401428/Health%20Director%20Order%20Limit%20Food,%20Alcohol%20Sales%20to%20Carry%20Out%20Delivery%20Only.pdf

3/16 Primary Election Postponement: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/wcm/connect/gov/c6a47eea-ce8a-4eff-bad3-d4141216bf9b/ODH+Director%27s+Order+Closure+of+the+Polling+Locations.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE.Z18_M1HGGIK0N0JO00QO9DDDDM3000-c6a47eea-ce8a-4eff-bad3-d4141216bf9b-n3ELaWW

3/22 Stay At Home Order, Non-essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/wcm/connect/gov/81a5ce67-eeb6-4c29-861f-f2996160f028/Director%27s+Order+–+Stay+At+Home+03.22.20R.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE.Z18_M1HGGIK0N0JO00QO9DDDDM3000-81a5ce67-eeb6-4c29-861f-f2996160f028-n43Wreo

OKLAHOMA

3/15 Emergency Declaration: http://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/1913.pdf

3/16 School Closures: https://sde.ok.gov/newsblog/2020-03-17/updated-covid-19-faqs-oklahoma-public-schools

3/24 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closures, Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.sos.ok.gov/documents/executive/1919.pdf

3/24 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54048

OREGON

3/5 Free Vaccine: https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=36097; https://dfr.oregon.gov/insure/health/understand/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

3/8 Emergency Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AcKOePvhmBpuNuaBQq7yZ37E2Sog4tUe/view

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Documents/executive_orders/eo_20-07.pdf

3/17 School Closures: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Documents/executive_orders/eo_20-08.pdf

3/23 Stay At Home Order, Non-Essential Business Closure, Large Gatherings: https://govsite-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/jkAULYKcSh6DoDF8wBM0_EO%2020-12.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54061

PENNSYLVANIA

3/6 Disaster Proclamation: https://www.scribd.com/document/450457202/2020-3-6-COVID19-Digital-Proclamation-pdf#from_embed

3/10 Waive Prior Auth: https://www.insurance.pa.gov/Regulations/Laws%20Regulations/Documents/COVID-19%20Bulletin%20Final_3.10.20.pdf

3/13 School Closures: https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/governor-wolf-announces-closure-of-pennsylvania-schools/

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/wolf-administration-updates-businesses-on-guidance-for-covid-19-mitigation-efforts/

3/19 Nonessential Business Closures: https://www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/20200319-TWW-COVID-19-business-closure-order.pdf; https://www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020.3.20-TWW-amendment-to-COVID-19-business-closure-order.pdf

3/23, 3/24, 3/25, 3/27 Stay At Home Order: https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/governor-wolf-and-health-secretary-expand-stay-at-home-order-to-nine-more-counties-to-mitigate-spread-of-covid-19-counties-now-total-19/

3/27 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54073

RHODE ISLAND

3/9 Emergency Declaration: http://www.governor.ri.gov/documents/orders/Executive-Order-20-02.pdf

3/13 Free Vaccine, Waive Prior Auth, Early Rx Refill: http://www.ohic.ri.gov/documents/2020/March/Insurance%20Coverage%20Instructions%20During%20COVID-19%20State%20of%20Emergency%20FINAL.pdf

3/13, 3/26 Stay At Home Order: http://www.governor.ri.gov/documents/orders/Executive-Order-20-12.pdf

Marketplace SEP: https://healthsourceri.com/

3/16 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: http://www.governor.ri.gov/documents/orders/Executive-Order-20-04.pdf

3/18 School Closures: https://www.ri.gov/press/view/37961

3/23 Primary Election Postponement: http://www.governor.ri.gov/documents/orders/Executive-Order-20-11.pdf

3/25 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54053

SOUTH CAROLINA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/2020-03-13%20FILED%20Executive%20Order%20No.%202020-08%20-%20State%20of%20Emergency%20Due%20to%20Coronavirus%20(COVID-19).pdf

3/15, 3/24 School Closures: https://governor.sc.gov/news/2020-03/joint-statement-gov-henry-mcmaster-sc-superintendent-education-molly-spearman

3/17 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/2020-03-17%20eFILED%20Executive%20Order%20No.%202020-10%20-%20Directing%20Additional%20Emergency%20Measures%20Due%20to%20COVID-19.pdf

SOUTH DAKOTA

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://sdsos.gov/general-information/executive-actions/executive-orders/search/Document.aspx?CabId=523E2A2A&DocGuid=20200313-1733-2030-3098-ee919d6dfa7d

3/13 School Closures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIjuy-HlICw

3/23 Large Gatherings Ban:

https://sdsos.gov/general-information/executive-actions/executive-orders/assets/2020-08.PDF

3/24 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54047

TENNESSEE

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee14.pdf

3/16 School Closures: https://www.tn.gov/governor/news/2020/3/16/governor-lee-issues-statement-regarding-statewide-school-closure.html

3/22 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits:

https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee17.pdf

TEXAS

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/DISASTER_covid19_disaster_proclamation_IMAGE_03-13-2020.pdf

3/19 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/EO-GA_08_COVID-19_preparedness_and_mitigation_FINAL_03-19-2020_1.pdf

3/19, 3/24 School Closures:

https://www.tn.gov/education/news/2020/3/24/statement-from-commissioner-penny-schwinn-on-governor-s-recommendation-to-extend-school-closures-.html

3/26 Stay At Home Order:

https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-issues-executive-order-mandating-14-day-quarantine-for-travelers-arriving-from-new-york-tri-state-area-new-orleans2

UTAH

3/6 Emergency Declaration: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/governor-issues-executive-order-declaring-a-state-of-emergency-in-preparation-for-cases-of-novel-coronavirus-in-utah/

Paid Sick Leave: Utah House, House Bill 69, March 2020.

3/13, 3/24 School Closures: https://governor.utah.gov/2020/03/24/state-issues-extension-on-k-12-and-technical-college-dismissal/

3/18 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.utah.gov/2020/03/18/state-orders-restaurants-bars-to-suspend-dine-in-services-to-slow-spread-of-covid-19/

VERMONT

3/13 Emergency Declaration: https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/EO%2001-20%20Declaration%20of%20State%20of%20Emergency%20in%20Response%20to%20COVID-19%20and%20National%20Guard%20Call-Out.pdf

3/15, 3/26 School Closures: https://governor.vermont.gov/press-release/governor-phil-scott-dismisses-schools-person-instruction-remainder-2019-2020-school

3/16 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/ADDENDUM%202%20TO%20EXECUTIVE%20ORDER%2001-20_0.pdf

3/20 Marketplace SEP: https://dvha.vermont.gov/covid-19

3/24 Stay At Home Order/Non-Essential Business Closures:

https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/ADDENDUM%206%20TO%20EXECUTIVE%20ORDER%2001-20.pdf

VIRGINIA

3/12 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/eo/EO-51-Declaration-of-a-State-of-Emergency-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf

3/13, 3/23 School Closures; 3/23 Large Gatherings Ban, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-53-Temporary-Restrictions-Due-To-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf

3/23 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54035

WASHINGTON

2/29 Emergency Declaration: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/20-05%20Coronavirus%20%28final%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

3/5 Early Rx Refill, Waive Prior Auth: https://www.insurance.wa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/emergency-order-number-20-01.pdf ; https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/20-06%20Coronavirus%20%28tmp%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

3/10 Marketplace SEP: https://www.wahbexchange.org/washington-healthplanfinder-announces-special-enrollment-period-in-response-to-growing-coronavirus-outbreak

3/15 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54022

3/13 School Closures: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/20-12%20Coronavirus%20College%20Closure%20%28tmp%29.pdf

3/16, 3/23 Large Gatherings Ban: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/20-25%20Coronovirus%20Stay%20Safe-Stay%20Healthy%20%28tmp%29%20%28002%29.pdf

3/15 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.governor.wa.gov/news-media/inslee-statement-statewide-shutdown-restaurants-bars-and-limits-size-gatherings-expanded

3/23 Stay At Home Order/Non-Essential Business Closures:

https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/20-25%20Coronovirus%20Stay%20Safe-Stay%20Healthy%20%28tmp%29%20%28002%29.pdf

WEST VIRGINIA

3/4 Preparedness Proclamation: https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/SKM_C45820030417010.pdf

3/13 Early Rx Refill: https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/20-05_Prescription_Refill_Bulletin.pdf?ver=2020-03-14-144759-5; https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/WestVirginiaInsuranceBulletinNo.2020-01.pdf?ver=2020-03-09-163536-04390

3/13, 3/25 School Closures: https://wvde.us/school-closure-extended/

3/17, 3/23 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/pressrelease/WVStayHomeOrder.pdf?ver=2020-03-23-152606-773

3/23 Stay At Home Order/Non-Essential Business Closures:

https://www.wvinsurance.gov/Portals/0/pdf/pressrelease/WVStayHomeOrder.pdf?ver=2020-03-23-152606-773

WISCONSIN

3/12 Public Health Emergency: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/EO/EO072-DeclaringHealthEmergencyCOVID-19.pdf

3/16, 3/17,3/20, 3/4 Large Gatherings Ban: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2020/03/24/file_attachments/1409408/Health%20Order%20%2312%20Safer%20At%20Home.pdf

3/18,3/20 School Closures:

https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EMO08-MassGathering10v.2.pdf

3/17, 3/20 Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/EMO08-MassGathering10v.2.pdf

3/24 Stay At Home Order/Non-Essential Business Closures:

https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2020/03/24/file_attachments/1409408/Health%20Order%20%2312%20Safer%20At%20Home.pdf

WYOMING

3/13 Emergency Declaration, Public Health Emergency: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19mX3feCje2NKRrKi_GPiKvwcckGVoVBh/view

3/19 School Closures, Bar/Restaurant Limits: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IXTw20VFlybIgBVBRaYvRVWnBAdpsvyk/view

3/20 Large Gatherings Ban: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bfNoI7TJwRmRpgedNWI0b11MEtZDzIDL/view

3/27 Section 1135 Waiver: https://www.medicaid.gov/state-resource-center/disaster-response-toolkit/federal-disaster-resources/?entry=54070