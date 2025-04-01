In 2024, almost all states completed renewals for the 94 million individuals who were enrolled in Medicaid following the pandemic-era three-year pause on disenrollments that was lifted on March 31, 2023. By October 2024, based on the most recent Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) enrollment data, the process known as unwinding had resulted in a net decline in Medicaid and CHIP enrollment of 15 million individuals, including about five million children, but enrollment remained above pre-pandemic levels.

The focus on Medicaid renewal processes during the unwinding revealed their complexity. With states facing an unprecedented volume of work and eligibility worker shortages, CMS provided new options to streamline enrollment and renewal processes, emphasizing automation and the use of reliable data sources to increase accuracy and efficiency. States broadly adopted these strategies, and many emerged from the unwinding with more efficient processes by maximizing the use of technology to verify income, reduce returned mail, and improve communications with enrollees. However, some states continue to struggle with older systems that limit the adoption and effectiveness of some of the new strategies.

Medicaid agencies are now turning their attention to ensuring that state policy aligns with existing and new federal requirements. At the same time, there is significant uncertainty about how potential changes to federal Medicaid financing and policy under consideration by Congress and the Administration will impact states and Medicaid enrollees in the future. Congress is debating cuts to Medicaid of up to $880 billion or more over ten years, citing a desire to curtail spending to help pay for tax cuts and address “fraud, waste, and abuse”. While several proposals would fundamentally restructure who is covered by the program and how it is financed, repeal of regulations finalized in the last administration, including the Eligibility & Enrollment (E&E) rule finalized in April 2024, are also under consideration. The E&E rule included provisions to streamline and enhance the administrative efficiency of Medicaid eligibility and enrollment processes and to make it easier for eligible individuals to retain coverage. The rule also clarified documentation and recordkeeping requirements, providing the first update to these requirements since 1986, to reduce payment errors based on insufficient documentation. By eliminating some barriers to enrollment and reducing churn among people who are eligible but lose coverage for paperwork reasons, the rule is expected to increase Medicaid and CHIP enrollment (CMS projected enrollment would increase by 1.5 million in 2028.) The Congressional Budget Office estimated that rescinding this rule along with a related rule that reduces barriers to enrollment among people eligible for Medicare Savings Plan (MSP) coverage would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $164 billion over ten years.

The 23rd annual survey of state Medicaid and CHIP program officials conducted by KFF and the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families provides a baseline of state Medicaid and CHIP eligibility, enrollment, and renewal policies in place as of January 2025 as states return to routine operations following the unwinding. The report focuses on policies for children, pregnant individuals, parents, and other non-elderly adults whose eligibility is based on Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) financial eligibility rules. Overall, 49 states and the District of Columbia responded to the survey, although response rates for specific questions varied (Florida did not respond). For the purposes of this report, the District of Columbia is counted as a state.

Key Takeaways