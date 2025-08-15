Mental Health and Access to Mental Health Care

Key Takeaways

Many former NFL players from the 1988 season report struggling with mental health issues, and often in higher shares than men their age in the general U.S. population. About one-third (34%) of former players describe their mental health and emotional well-being as “fair” or “poor,” compared to just one in ten men their age overall. Additionally, players are more likely than men their age to report feeling lonely (40% v. 25%), depressed (45% v. 24%), or anxious (53% v. 34%) at least “sometimes” in the past year.

Black players are particularly likely to report negative mental health outcomes and are much more likely than White players to report regular feelings of anxiety (62% v. 42%), depression (52% v. 36%), and loneliness (51% v. 25%). These racial differences among former NFL players are not similarly observed among the general population of men ages 55 to 75, and Black players are more likely than Black men their age to report feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression in the past year.

One-quarter of former ’88 players say there was a time in the past three years when they needed mental health services or medication but didn’t get them, about three times the share among other men their age. The share of players who report skipping needed mental health services rises to over half (55%) among those who describe their mental health negatively, and Black players are twice as likely as White players to say they skipped needed mental health services in the past three years (31% v. 16%).

While self-reported addiction issues are not particularly common among players from the ’88 season, those with chronic pain, disabilities, and those in fair or poor mental health are more likely to say they’ve ever been addicted to alcohol or prescription painkillers compared to their peers. For example, players with fair or poor mental health are more likely than those who describe their mental health as at least “good” to say they’ve been addicted to alcohol (24% v. 15%) or prescription pain killers (14% v. 5%). Similarly, players who experience pain at least “most days” are more likely than those who do not to report ever being addicted to alcohol (21% v. 12%) or prescription painkillers (10% v. 2%).

Self-Reported Mental Health and Wellbeing

About one-third (34%) of players from the 1988 NFL season describe their current mental health and emotional well-being as “fair” or “poor,” including a larger share of Black players (46%) compared to White players (21%) (see Appendix for more details on player race and ethnicity). Notably, Black players are nearly twice as likely as White players to say that playing professional football had a negative impact on their mental health (41% v. 23%). Players who report having a disability, worsening confusion and memory loss, and fair or poor physical health are all more likely than those who do not to negatively rate their current mental health status. Past research has found that Black players are more likely to report negative physical and mental health outcomes, even when controlling for position and years played. Other factors may contribute to such disparities, such as social determinants of health, income, and access to health care. Among players from the 1988 season, Black players are more likely than their White counterparts to report negative physical health status, disability, and cognitive problems – all of which may contribute to and exacerbate mental health challenges.

Former ‘88 players are about three times as likely as men their age overall, per prior KFF polling, to describe their mental health as fair or poor. While both Black players and White players are each more likely than their peers in the general population to describe their mental health negatively, the gap between Black players and Black men their age is much wider (46% v. 12%). In fact, self-reported mental health status does not differ notably by race among men ages 55-75 overall.

Poorer mental health outcomes among former players may be tied to physical health issues, including chronic pain and disabilities. Players who report having pain at least “most days” in the past three months are far more likely than those who experienced pain less frequently to describe their mental health negatively (43% v. 13%). Similarly, players who report living with a disability are far more likely than those who do not to describe their mental health negatively (52% v. 6%).

Players from the 1988 NFL season are more likely than men their age overall to report regular feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression, with Black players much more likely than both White players and Black men their age to say they experienced these feelings. About half of former players from the ’88 season say they have felt anxious (53%) or depressed (45%) at least “sometimes” in the past 12 months, while four in ten say they’ve felt lonely at least “sometimes.” Larger shares of Black players compared to White players report experiencing these feelings at least “sometimes” in the past year, including anxiety (62% v. 42%), depression (52% v. 36%), and loneliness (51% v. 25%).

In each instance, players are more likely than men their age to report these feelings per past KFF polling, with large gaps between Black players and Black men their age overall. While White players are more likely than White men their age in general to report regular feelings of depression and anxiety by about a 10-point margin, they report feelings of loneliness in similar shares to White men their age.

As with their mental health overall, players who report living with disabilities or chronic pain are much more likely than those who do not to report regular feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression. For example, players who report living with a disability are at least twice as likely as players without a disability to say they at least sometimes felt anxious (71% v. 27%), depressed (60% v. 21%), or lonely (54% v. 19%) in the past year.

Having a strong, local support network of friends or family is associated with a lower incidence of feelings of anxiety, depression, and loneliness among players. Players who say they have at least “a fair amount” of friends or family living nearby whom they can ask for support are far less likely than those who say they have “just a few” or “none” to say they felt anxious (40% v. 70%), depressed (30% v. 61%), or lonely (25% v. 58%) at least sometimes in the past year. Prior KFF polling has found a strong relationship between local support networks and mental health.

Even among players living with a disability, strong support networks are linked with a lower incidence of regular feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression. Among players with a disability, those who have at least a fair amount of friends of family living nearby who they can ask for help or support are far less likely than those who do not to report feeling lonely (35% v. 71%), depressed (45% v. 73%), or anxious (56% v. 85%) at least sometimes in the past 12 months.

Notable shares of 1988 NFL players report sleep, appetite, and anger problems, with these issues far more common among players who also report cognitive issues. Most players (68%) say they have had trouble falling or staying asleep or sleeping too much at least “sometimes” in the past 30 days, while around four in ten say they have experienced poor appetite or overeating (44%) or difficulty controlling their temper (39%). The share reporting these issues, however, rises drastically among players with worsening cognitive issues. Players who say they have experienced worsening confusion or memory loss in the past year are much more likely than those who have not to report experiencing issues related to sleep (82% v. 51%), eating (60% v. 23%) or controlling their temper (57% v. 17%) at least sometimes in the past 30 days.

Access to Mental Health Care

With many 1988 players reporting mental health issues, notable shares say they have forgone needed mental health services in the past three years, including even larger shares of those who describe their mental health negatively. Overall, 16% of players say they have received mental health counseling or therapy in the past 12 months. However, a quarter of players say there was a time in the past three years when they thought they needed mental health services or medication but did not get them — three times the share of men their age overall who said the same (8%) in prior KFF polling. The share of former players who say they’ve gone without needed mental health services in the past three years is even higher among those who are likely most in need of such services; just over half (55%) of players who describe their mental health as “fair” or “poor” say they’ve gone without needed mental health care in the past three years.

Disparities in accessing mental health care also occur across race, with Black players about twice as likely as White players to report forgoing needed mental health care (31% v. 16%). This disparity is not similarly observed among the general population; among men ages 55 to 75, similar shares of Black and White men report forgoing needed mental health services in the past three years.

In Their Own Words: Why Former NFL Players Went Without Needed Mental Health Services Quotes have been edited to protect player confidentiality and for clarity “Maybe pride or I think I can just muscle through it.” “Went a few times and it made me uncomfortable facing my own thoughts on my situation. It’s hard to hear yourself say these things out loud to someone else.” “I just felt that I really didn’t need it and I wanted to see if it subsides. I decided I could handle whatever pain or depression I felt myself. Also, sometimes I questioned if it was just in my head. I am a little too hard on myself so sometimes what I am imagining is not as real and I may be a little paranoid about it.” “I didn’t think it would work. Football players are taught to work it out.” “I didn’t want the embarrassment or be labeled as someone who needs help with their mental health.” “Just not reaching out sometimes because you feel it’s confidential. Football players they keep things to themselves and internalize.” “No health insurance and I haven’t seen a doctor in over 20 years.”

Substance Use and addiction

While self-reported addiction issues are not particularly common among players from the ’88 season, the shares are higher among those who report experiencing chronic pain, disability, or describe their mental health negatively. Overall, about one in five (18%) players say they have ever been addicted to alcohol and fewer say they have ever been addicted to prescription painkillers (8%) or any illegal drug such as heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, or cocaine (3%).

Players who say they experience pain at least “most days” are nearly twice as likely as those who do not to say they’ve been addicted to alcohol (21% v. 12%) and much more likely to say they’ve ever been addicted to prescription painkillers (10% v. 2%). Similarly, players who describe their mental health as “fair” or “poor” and players who are living with a disability are each more likely than their peers to say they’ve ever been addicted to alcohol or prescription painkillers. Few players (1%) – including similar shares across mental health status and experiences with pain or disability – say they have ever had a drug overdose that required hospitalization.

Among players who say they were ever addicted to alcohol, prescription painkillers, or any illegal drug, three-quarters (75%) say they have never gotten treatment for addiction or substance use disorder.