Health Care Access and Coverage and Financial Wellbeing

Key Takeaways

With many former players from the 1988 NFL season reporting an array of health issues, access to health care and insurance likely plays a key role in players’ overall well-being. While most players (95%) say they are currently covered by some type of health insurance, four in ten (41%) report being uninsured at some point since they stopped playing professional football, including about a quarter (27%) who say they were uninsured for a year or more. Black players – who are much more likely than White players to report physical and cognitive health issues – are more likely than White players to say they have been uninsured at some point since leaving the NFL (48% v. 33%), including for a year or more (33% v. 20%).

Some former ‘88 NFL players report facing cost barriers when accessing health care in the past year. About one in five (21%) say they skipped or postponed getting health care they needed because of the cost in the past 12 months, while 16% say they’ve had problems paying their medical bills and 14% have had problems affording health insurance. These problems are even more common among players living with a disability, including skipping needed health care because of the cost (28%), problems paying medical bills (24%), and problems affording health insurance (21%).

While most 1988 NFL players say their football career had a positive impact on their finances and report higher average incomes than men their age in the general population, there are stark disparities in income and financial challenges by race and disability status. One-third of former players say it has been at least “somewhat difficult” to maintain steady employment or have a stable career since they stopped playing professionally, rising to 44% among Black players and 46% among players living with a disability. For some of these players, difficulties maintaining employment are tied to health issues they incurred from playing professional football. Three in ten (29%) former players say since they stopped playing professional football they have been unable to work at some point due to a football-related injury, including a larger share of Black players compared to White players (37% v. 19%) and defensive players compared to offensive players (36% v. 25%).

Racial Disparities Between Black and White Players The KFF/ESPN Survey of 1988 NFL Players finds stark differences between Black and White former players across a wide array of health and economic measures. Black players from the 1988 season are more likely than their White counterparts to report lower average incomes, financial difficulties, and problems accessing health care. These differences mirror inequities seen in the U.S. population more generally, with studies documenting the racial wealth gap and research highlighting employment discrimination experienced by Black adults. Moreover, studies indicate that some of these wealth and economic differences between Black and White players are present before they even reach the professional football stage of their careers. For example, Black NFL players are more likely than White players to have attended high schools with higher shares of low-income students, and are more likely to come from more economically disadvantaged areas. Additionally, racial inequities in wealth and income are present even among college-educated adults, highlighting that the educational opportunities that football players may have do not resolve pre-existing economic inequities. See Appendix for more details on player race and ethnicity.

Health Insurance and Access to Care

While nearly all former players (95%) say they are currently covered by health insurance, about four in ten (41%) report not being covered by health insurance at some point since they stopped playing football, including about one in four (27%) who say they were uninsured for a year or more. The share who reports being uninsured at some point post-NFL rises to about half of players living with a disability (49%) and Black players (48%). Notably, past KFF analysis has found that nationally, Black adults have a higher uninsured rate than White adults.

About one in five (21%) players from the 1988 season – including similar shares of Black players and White players – report postponing or skipping health care they needed in the past 12 months because of the cost, compared to 12% of men in a similar age range who reported the same in past KFF polling. This difference may reflect an increased need for care among these players, who are more likely than other men their age to be living with disabilities and cognitive issues. Overall, one in eight players (12%) – including similar shares across race – say their health got worse because they skipped or postponed needed care because of the cost (compared to 4% of men their age nationally who reported worsening health after skipping needed care for any reason).

Players living with disabilities are more likely than non-disabled players to report skipping or postponing needed health care because of the cost in the past 12 months (28% v. 11%) and to say their health got worse as a result (17% v. 3%). Forgoing needed health care is also much more common among players with lower household incomes. One-third (35%) of players with annual incomes below $90,000 say they’ve skipped or delayed needed care because of the cost in the past year, with one in four (23%) of this group overall reporting worse health for this reason. Far fewer players with annual incomes of $200,000 or more report skipping or postponing care because of the cost (9%) or worse health as a result (6%). Notably, players living with a disability report average lower incomes than players without a disability.

Financial Situation

While most 1988 NFL players say their football career had a positive impact on their finances and report higher average incomes than men their age overall, there are stark disparities in income and financial challenges among players by race and disability status. Black players are more likely than White players to report lower incomes, difficulties maintaining employment, affording health care and housing, having debt, and declaring bankruptcy. These issues are also reported in higher shares among players living with a disability, who are themselves made up of larger shares of Black players.

Players from the 1988 season – including Black players and White players – have higher self-reported household incomes than men their age overall. However, similar to disparities seen in the U.S. population, Black players are much more likely than White players to have lower household incomes. Four in ten Black players report incomes of less than $90,000 compared to just 16% of White players. Conversely, White players are twice as likely as Black players to report annual incomes of $200,000 or greater (42% v. 19%).

Most 1988 players (66%) say it was either “very” or “somewhat easy” for them to maintain steady employment or have a stable career after they stopped playing professional football, while one-third say it was either ”very” or “somewhat difficult.” The share who reports these difficulties, however, is much higher among Black players, lower-income players, and those living with a disability. For example, Black players are more than twice as likely as White players to say it was difficult to maintain steady employment or have a stable career after they stopped playing (44% vs. 20%).

About three in ten players (29%) say that since they stopped playing football they were at some point unable to work due to a disability that was the result of a football-related injury, including a larger share of Black players (37%) compared to White players (19%) and a larger share of defensive players (36%) compared to offensive players (25%). Among players who report being unable to work due to a football-related disability since they retired from the NFL, most (73%) say they were unable to work for a year or more, and half (48%) were unable to work for five years or longer.

In Their Own Words: How Disabilities Have Impacted 1988 Players’ Financial Situation: Quotes have been edited to protect player confidentiality and for clarity. “For a few years the pain in my back and neck and knees prevented me from working. It’s hard to get around with the pain I’m in. I can’t walk far, sit too long, stand long. I’ve been on disability for over 10 years.” “Knees bad. Memory and recall are my main problems. I’ve lost jobs because I didn’t remember something that I didn’t write down.” “I don’t make the money that you should make based off of your education and knowledge. But because your memory is affected and you have disabilities and aches and pains, you can’t sustain work in jobs that require use of your memory.” “I have [had] so many health challenges over the past 30 + years, both body & brain … I am so frustrated with the way we pre-93 former players do not get the proper health care & financial care to keep ourselves from being homeless. I have had to beg, borrow, pawn my rings, & other memorabilia – I am in the middle of having to sell things just to pay rent this month… Very frustrating.” “My discs in my back are destroyed, where I can’t touch my toes if you paid me 1 trillion dollars. Both my knees are surgically repaired by 1980s standards and my cartilage and stability is nonexistent. My neck is stiff as an oak tree and my memory makes me forget 5 minutes ago. I feel ashamed about my mind and body falling apart. My condition keeps me to myself, and my wife takes care of me. If it wasn’t for my wife, I don’t know where I would be. Financially, I let the money go. I can’t chase it. I’m happy with my wife and family, for as long as I have left.” “I have not had a full-time job for over 3 years. It is putting tremendous stress on my wife. She is NOT happy at all. All the stress is on her & I am failing as the primary bread winner. I have my NFL pension but it is not a lot…I am not sure if I would qualify for disability. I could use a job but my body is not getting any better & my mental health is very negative.” “…it’s extremely difficult to walk, sit, or stand for long periods of time. I can’t work, but if I even chose to work I could only make a certain amount of money or risk losing the little disability money I receive. The system really works against you overall. My Medicare is 80/20. Twenty-percent of high cost medical treatment is a great deal of money. I need knee replacements but I can’t afford 20% of the cost for the operation.”

Despite high rates of insurance coverage, some 1988 players report problems affording health care-related expenses, while one in ten or fewer report problems affording other needs like food and housing.

Overall, about one in six players from the ’88 season say that, in the past 12 months, they have had problems paying their medical bills (16%), and a similar share report problems affording health insurance (14%). Despite their relatively high incomes, one in ten say they’ve fallen behind in paying their rent or mortgage in the past year (10%), and about one in twenty report problems paying for food (6%). These affordability issues are far more common among players living with a disability compared to those who are not, including problems paying their medical bills (24% v. 5%), affording their health insurance (21% v. 5%), falling behind on their rent or mortgage (14% v. 2%) or problems affording food (10% v. 1%) in the past 12 months.

Black players are at least twice as likely as White players to report these affordability issues, including problems paying medical bills (22% v. 10%), affording health insurance (18% v. 10%), falling behind on housing costs (14% v. 23%), and problems paying for food (8% v. 3%).

Reflecting income differences, Black players are more likely to report experiencing certain financial hardships than White players, including having outstanding debt, declaring bankruptcy, and losing a home due to eviction or foreclosure. Overall, a quarter (24%) of 1988 players say they have debt that is past due or that they are unable to pay, while just under one in five say that, since they have stopped playing football, they declared personal bankruptcy (17%) or lost a home due to eviction or foreclosure (16%).

Black players are more than twice as likely as White players to say they have outstanding debt (34% v. 13%), three times as likely to say they’ve declared bankruptcy (24% v. 8%), and six times as likely to say they lost a home due to eviction or foreclosure (25% v. 4%) since they stopped playing football.