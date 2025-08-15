Career Reflections, Life Satisfaction, and Views on Youth Football

Key Takeaways

The vast majority of former players from the 1988 NFL season say playing professional football has had a positive impact on their life but a negative impact on their physical health. Overall, nine in ten former players say playing professional football has had a positive impact on their life in general (91%), with majorities reporting positive impacts on their social life (73%), financial situation (72%), employment situation (65%), and relationships with family (65%). At the same time, about three in four (77%) players say the game has had a negative impact on their physical health, and one-third say it had a negative impact on their mental health.

Despite these negative health impacts, the overwhelming majority (90%) of 1988 players say they would choose to play professional football again if they could go back, while just 4% say they would not play again. These shares are consistent across Black and White players despite disparities in reported health and financial outcomes and among players who report negative impacts on their physical or mental health. In open-ended responses, players cite a love of the game, the importance of brotherhood, the instillation of a strong sense of purpose, and valuable life skills as reasons why they would do it all over again.

Nearly all former 1988 NFL players are parents, and two-thirds (73%) say at least one of their children played organized tackle football at some level. However, when it comes to children playing tackle football, players from the 1988 season are somewhat divided on the risks: about half (47%) of ’88 players say that when it comes to youth playing tackle football before high school, “the benefits outweigh the risks,” while about four in ten (37%) say the “risks outweigh the benefits.” Nonetheless, most players who are parents (57%) say they encouraged their children to play football if they expressed an interest, and seven in ten (71%) oppose banning youth tackle football below the high school level. This may be a reflection of how much the sport has changed since their time in the NFL; about eight in ten (78%) former players say that professional football is safer now compared to when they were playing.

Views on the Overall Impact of an NFL Career

An overwhelming majority of 1988 players (91%) say that playing professional football has had a positive impact on their life in general. This positive impact is echoed in other facets of their lives, with a majority saying professional football had a positive impact on their social life and relationship with friends (73%), their financial situation (72%), relationships with family (65%), and their employment situation or career opportunities (65%) since they stopped playing football. Just about one in ten say their football career has had a negative impact in each of these areas.

Players paint a far more negative picture when it comes to the game’s impact on their physical health. About three in four players (77%) say playing professional football had a negative impact on their physical health, while just 14% say it had a positive impact. Players are more divided on how their careers impacted their mental health. About four in ten (43%) say the game had a positive impact on their mental health, while one-third say it had a negative impact (33%). Among Black players, similar shares say playing football had a negative (41%) and a positive (39%) impact on their mental health (see Appendix for details on player race and ethnicity).

Most players report being generally satisfied with their lives, including majorities of Black and White players who say they are “very” or “somewhat satisfied” with their life as whole, their relationships with their spouses, children, and former teammates, the number of meaningful connections they have with other people, and their personal financial situation.

Large majorities of both Black and White players express satisfaction with these aspects of their lives, but fewer Black players than White players report being satisfied with their life as a whole (74% vs. 89%) or their financial situation (62% vs. 86%).

Despite reporting negative impacts on their mental and physical health, an overwhelming majority of players from the 1988 season (90%) say they would still make the decision to play professional football if they could go back—a share that is consistent across Black and White players despite disparities in reported health and financial outcomes. Even among players who say football negatively impacted their physical health, nine in ten (88%) say they would make the decision to play again. A somewhat smaller share, but still a large majority, of players who say the game had a negative impact on their mental health say they would play again (78%).

In Their Own Words: Why NFL Players From the 1988 Season Would or Would Not Do It All Again Quotes have been edited to protect player confidentiality and for clarity. Among those who said they would play again (90% of players): “The experience built a foundation for my life. Discipline, how to work for and be a part of a team. How to handle success, how to handle failure. How to face adversity and work through it. I fall back on those lessons often.” “Greatest game in the world. High risks/High reward. Nothing will ever replace the camaraderie or the adrenaline to play against the best in the world.” “There is zero downside outside of the hardware in the body. Yes I ache a bit more but so does my wife who never played.” “Playing football especially pro’s I encountered people from different ethnicities, religious beliefs, achievements and family units that gave me great perspectives on living…I would still have played because of the people, the culture that accepts you above your identity.” “… because of the brotherhood, all the brothers that I had from the game of football…I have the best relationships with my brothers. When you play football, you go through things and, when you go through things together, you develop a bond. I have a plethora of brothers, not just from pro football, but from every level from youth to high school to college. It is part of who I am.” Among those who said they would not play again (4% of players): “The injuries last much longer than expected. In fact every injury I had, that I thought I had rehabbed successfully, have all come back in my retirement from the game. They were just laying dormant waiting for muscle atrophy. Everything seems to hurt and the temporary money and fame just wasn’t a fair exchange.” “My life is severely impacted. Having both hips replaced once…5 shoulder replacements. One knee replacement already and planning the other soon. All these issues have me not able to do any of the activities I grew up loving. I can’t play catch with my grandson. I can’t play the guitar or piano anymore. Can’t go hiking or walk my dogs. Can’t do a f****** thing physically. Then there is the brain s***…I went back to school and could not remember a thing which was my 1st indication something was/is wrong. Blew up two great relationships and have had issues with my kids as my temper and loss of memory hamper my ability to have a coherent conversation. My quality of life sucks, just sitting here waiting to die.”

When it comes to supportive relationships, most players from the 1988 seasons say they think their teammates (79%) and their coaches (64%) cared “a lot” or “some” about their overall well-being during their professional football career. Far fewer (36%) say they think the owners of the teams they played for cared about their overall well-being. The shares who say their teammates, coaches, or team owners cared about their well-being is similar among Black players and White players.

Views on Safety, Youth Football, and Today’s NFL

When it comes to youth playing tackle football, players from the 1988 season are somewhat divided on whether the benefits outweigh the risks. Nonetheless, most players who are parents say they encouraged their children to play football if they expressed an interest, and a majority oppose banning youth tackle football below the high school level. This may be partially explained by the fact that the vast majority of 1988 players say they think professional football is safer now compared to when they played.

Nearly all players from the 1988 season are parents (96%) and a majority of players (67%) say they have coached a high school or youth football team. Among players who are parents, most say their children played football at some level (73%). This includes four in ten who say at least one of their children played at the college (33%) or professional level (8%).

Most former players say they encouraged their children to play football, with many citing the important life lessons instilled by playing, including the importance of teamwork, camaraderie, discipline and work ethic. Overall, about six in ten (57%) players from the 1988 season say they encouraged their children to play tackle football if they expressed an interest compared to just 7% who say they discouraged their children. One in five (19%) say it depends on the child, while 16% report that none of their children ever expressed an interest in playing.

Players are somewhat divided on the relative risks of children playing tackle football below the high school level, with about half (47%) saying the “benefits outweigh the risks” and about four in ten (37%) saying the “risks outweigh the benefits,” while 16% say they have no opinion.

Perhaps reflecting the sport’s impact on their health, Black players and players living with a disability are each less likely than White players and those without a disability, respectively, to say the benefits of youth playing tackle football outweigh the risks. Past studies among former NFL players have linked playing youth tackle football with cognitive issues later in life.

In recent years, there has been much debate over banning youth tackle football across the U.S., with legislators in several states introducing bills to ban tackle football below the high school level. Attempts to ban tackle football for youth, including a recent bill in California, have been unsuccessful thus far. The majority (71%) of players from the 1988 season say they oppose banning youth tackle football under the high school level and a quarter (26%) saying they would support such a ban. While few players across demographics support banning youth tackle football, the shares who support a ban are slightly higher among Black players compared to White players (29% v. 22%) and players living with a disability compared to those who are not (29% v. 21%).

Since many of these players have retired from professional football, the game has changed markedly when it comes to safety, with changes to personal equipment and updated rules aimed at making the game safer. Most players (78%) from the 1988 season agree that professional football is safer now compared to when they were playing football, while 15% say it’s about the same and just 6% say it is more dangerous now.