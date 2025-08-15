Details on Race and Ethnicity of 1988 Player Sample

For this survey, Black players include all players who identify as Black, including those who may also identify as another race and/or Hispanic. White players are those who identify White as their only racial identity and are non-Hispanic. While players who identified with other racial groups are included in the total, there are insufficient sample sizes to report findings among players who identify as Hispanic (n=9), Asian (n=1), American Indian (n=9), Native Hawaiian (n=1), or Pacific Islander (n=3).

Comparison of 1988 Player Sample to Full 1988 Player Population

The project team took careful consideration to ensure the sample accurately reflected the population under study. One step in order to accomplish this was to track the sample demographics to the population demographics across key variables such as race and ethnicity, position, teams, and years in the league. While the majority of this information was publicly available for the population, race and ethnicity were coded by researchers at Davis Research and KFF. The following tables compare the survey sample to the full 1988 player population who were alive at the time of fieldwork.

Positions Played by Race