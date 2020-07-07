Donor Government Funding for HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries in 2019

Key Findings

This report provides an analysis of donor government funding to address HIV in low- and middle-income countries in 2019, the latest year available, as well as trends over time. It includes both bilateral funding from donors and their contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), UNITAID, and UNAIDS. Key findings include the following:

DONOR GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR HIV DECLINED BY ALMOST US$200 MILLION BETWEEN 2018 AND 2019. Disbursements were US$7.8 billion in 2019, down from $8.0 billion in 2018, in current U.S. dollars (the trend was the same even after accounting for inflation and exchange rate fluctuations). This decline was driven primarily by a decrease in bilateral funding from the U.S., and, to a lesser extent, declining bilateral funding from other donors. In total, seven donor governments, including the U.S., decreased total funding (Canada, Denmark, the European Commission, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden); six increased (Australia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and the U.K.) and one was essentially flat (Norway).